Create clean, consistent API docs with Zudoku — open source, extensible, and developer-first
Three quick steps will take you from zero to powerful API docs in minutes.
npm run zudoku install
Bring your OpenAPI schema into the project and add it to the Zudoku config.
Use Zudoku's flexible customization features to add your own brand and style.
Auto-generate docs from OpenAPI v2/v3 schemas—single or multi-API.
Built-in authentication and authorization support for OAuth2, JWT, and more.
Test endpoints live, with support for API keys and auth.
Instant, intelligent search powered by Pagefind, Inkeep, etc.
Ship your docs as fast, SEO-friendly static pages.
Easy integration with existing plugins (both community and core) and easy extensibility for creating your own.
# Welcome
**API** docs rule
---
## Getting Started
- Edit the markdowne bar
- See it live
---
Generate documentation from markdown files, perfect for SEO and performance.
Document internal APIs for faster dev workflows
Create the developer experience you've always dreamed of with a full suite of reusable components (or create your own).