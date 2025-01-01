API documentation
Zudoku is an open-source, OpenAPI powered, highly customizable API documentation framework for building quality developer experiences.

Get started with your docs

Getting started with Zudoku is super easy.
Add it to your HTML, get the package or let Zuplo host it for you!

$ npm create zudoku-app@latest
$ npx zudoku dev
> zudoku dev

Server-side rendering enabled
Started local development server
Ctrl+C to exit

🚀 Zudoku Portal: http://localhost:3000

Ready? Let's set you up!

Run the following command to get started with Zudoku in your project.

npm create zudoku-app@latest

Zudoku can do more than docs

Zudoku is in beta, but it's already a powerful tool for building interactive API documentation. We are constantly adding new features and improving the platform. Here is what we have so far:

Modern Tech Stack
We build Zudoku with modern tools and technologies. React, Tailwind CSS, TypeScript, and Vite to create a fast and responsive experience.
Static Site Generation
For best performance and SEO, generate static sites with ease.
Platform Agnostic
Run on Cloudflare Pages, Vercel, Netlify, AWS Lambda, and more.
AI Search
Powered by Inkeep, Zudoku provides a powerful search experience.
OpenAPI Support
Integrate with any OpenAPI spec to generate documentation.
Authentication Integration
Integrate with any Auth0, Firebase, or Supabase for authentication. Let user view & create API keys.
Plugin System
Zudoku comes with a powerful plugin system. Most of its features are built on top of it. So you can easily extend Zudoku with your own plugins to unlock new features.
Interactive Playground
Zudoku comes with an interactive playground. You can test your API directly from the documentation, support bringing your own API Keys
MDX Support
Add any MDX content to your docs. Write your docs in Markdown and React components.
Theming
Supports the same theming as shadcn, so you can easily customize the look and feel of your docs.
Dark Mode
Comes with a built-in dark mode. Simply toggle between light and dark mode.

Open API Specification

Interactive OpenAPI documentation

Use your existing OpenAPI specification to generate beautiful API documentation with Zudoku.

  • Supports OpenAPI 3.x

    We aim to support the latest OpenAPI specification. Zudoku currently supports OpenAPI 3.x and 2.0. If something is missing, please let us know. This is a very active project and we are always looking to improve.

  • Interactive Playground

    Zudoku generates an interactive playground for your API. You can test your API directly from the documentation. This is a great way to test your API and see the results in real-time. It also integrates with your API key so you can test your API with your own data.

{
  "openapi": "3.1.0",
  "info": {
    "title": "The Zuplo Developer API, powered by Zuplo",
    "version": "1.0.0",
    "description": "Welcome to the Zuplo API where you can manage API keys, tunnels and more. To get your API key for this service login to [portal.zuplo.com](https://portal.zuplo.com) and navigate to your project **Settings > Zuplo API Keys.** \n\n\n ![API Keys](https://cdn.zuplo.com/uploads/zuplo-api-keys.png)",
  },
  "paths": {
    "/openapi": {
      "get": {
        "operationId": "openApi",
        "summary": "OpenAPI Specification",