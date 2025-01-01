Zudoku is an open-source, OpenAPI powered, highly customizable API documentation framework for building quality developer experiences.
Getting started with Zudoku is super easy.
Add it to your HTML, get the package or let Zuplo host it for you!
$ npm create zudoku-app@latest
$ npx zudoku dev
> zudoku dev
Server-side rendering enabled
Started local development server
Ctrl+C to exit
🚀 Zudoku Portal: http://localhost:3000
Run the following command to get started with Zudoku in your project.
npm create zudoku-app@latest
Zudoku is in beta, but it's already a powerful tool for building interactive API documentation. We are constantly adding new features and improving the platform. Here is what we have so far:
Interactive OpenAPI documentation
Use your existing OpenAPI specification to generate beautiful API documentation with Zudoku.
We aim to support the latest OpenAPI specification. Zudoku currently supports OpenAPI 3.x and 2.0. If something is missing, please let us know. This is a very active project and we are always looking to improve.
Zudoku generates an interactive playground for your API. You can test your API directly from the documentation. This is a great way to test your API and see the results in real-time. It also integrates with your API key so you can test your API with your own data.
{
"openapi": "3.1.0",
"info": {
"title": "The Zuplo Developer API, powered by Zuplo",
"version": "1.0.0",
"description": "Welcome to the Zuplo API where you can manage API keys, tunnels and more. To get your API key for this service login to [portal.zuplo.com](https://portal.zuplo.com) and navigate to your project **Settings > Zuplo API Keys.** \n\n\n ![API Keys](https://cdn.zuplo.com/uploads/zuplo-api-keys.png)",
},
"paths": {
"/openapi": {
"get": {
"operationId": "openApi",
"summary": "OpenAPI Specification",