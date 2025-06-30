Getting started
Quickstart
The recommended way to get started with Zudoku is to use the
create-zudoku CLI tool. This tool will scaffold a new Zudoku site for you to customize and build upon.
Prerequisites
Node.js at least
v22.7.0 (or
>=20.19 will work as well)
Getting Started
-
Create a new Zudoku app by running:Code(bash)
npm create zudoku@latest
-
Change into your just created directory with
cd zudoku-app
-
Start the development server:Code(bash)
npm run dev
Your Zudoku site is now running locally! Next, commit your changes and deploy the site to your preferred hosting provider.
