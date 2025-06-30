Getting started Quickstart

The recommended way to get started with Zudoku is to use the create-zudoku CLI tool. This tool will scaffold a new Zudoku site for you to customize and build upon.

Prerequisites

Node.js at least v22.7.0 (or >=20.19 will work as well)

Getting Started

Create a new Zudoku app by running: Code ( bash ) npm create zudoku@latest Change into your just created directory with cd zudoku-app Start the development server: Code ( bash ) npm run dev Your Zudoku site is now running locally! Next, commit your changes and deploy the site to your preferred hosting provider.