Getting started

Quickstart

The recommended way to get started with Zudoku is to use the create-zudoku CLI tool. This tool will scaffold a new Zudoku site for you to customize and build upon.

Prerequisites

Node.js at least v22.7.0 (or >=20.19 will work as well)

Getting Started

  1. Create a new Zudoku app by running:

    Code(bash)
     
    npm create zudoku@latest

  2. Change into your just created directory with cd zudoku-app

  3. Start the development server:

    Code(bash)
     
    npm run dev

    Your Zudoku site is now running locally! Next, commit your changes and deploy the site to your preferred hosting provider.

