Components Typography

The Typography component applies consistent prose styling to text content using Tailwind's typography plugin. It automatically formats headings, paragraphs, lists, and other text elements with appropriate spacing, font sizes, and styling that adapts to both light and dark themes.

This component is particularly useful when rendering markdown content or when you need consistent text formatting across your documentation.

Props

Code ( ts ) type TypographyProps = { children : React . ReactNode ; className ?: string ; };

Usage

Wrap any content that needs prose formatting with the Typography component. It will automatically style headings, paragraphs, lists, and other text elements:

Code ( tsx ) import { Typography } from "zudoku/components" ; < Typography >{ /* Content */ }</ Typography >;