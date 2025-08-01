Dialog

A modal dialog component built on Radix UI primitives for displaying content that requires user attention.

Import

Code Code import { Dialog, DialogContent, DialogDescription, DialogFooter, DialogHeader, DialogTitle, DialogTrigger, } from "zudoku/ui/Dialog" ;

Components

The Dialog component consists of several sub-components:

Dialog - The main container (root)

- The main container (root) DialogTrigger - Button that opens the dialog

- Button that opens the dialog DialogContent - The modal content container

- The modal content container DialogHeader - Header section for title and description

- Header section for title and description DialogTitle - The dialog title

- The dialog title DialogDescription - Additional description text

- Additional description text DialogFooter - Footer section for actions

- Footer section for actions DialogClose - Element that closes the dialog when clicked

Basic Usage

Open Dialog

Code Code < Dialog > < DialogTrigger asChild > < Button variant = "outline" >Open Dialog</ Button > </ DialogTrigger > < DialogContent > < DialogHeader > < DialogTitle >Are you absolutely sure?</ DialogTitle > < DialogDescription > This action cannot be undone. This will permanently delete your account and remove your data from our servers. </ DialogDescription > </ DialogHeader > </ DialogContent > </ Dialog >

Edit Profile

Code Code < Dialog > < DialogTrigger asChild > < Button >Edit Profile</ Button > </ DialogTrigger > < DialogContent className = "sm:max-w-[425px]" > < DialogHeader > < DialogTitle >Edit profile</ DialogTitle > < DialogDescription > Make changes to your profile here. Click save when you're done. </ DialogDescription > </ DialogHeader > < div className = "grid gap-4 py-4" > < div className = "grid grid-cols-4 items-center gap-4" > < Label htmlFor = "name" className = "text-right" > Name </ Label > < Input id = "name" defaultValue = "Pedro Duarte" className = "col-span-3" /> </ div > < div className = "grid grid-cols-4 items-center gap-4" > < Label htmlFor = "username" className = "text-right" > Username </ Label > < Input id = "username" defaultValue = "@peduarte" className = "col-span-3" /> </ div > </ div > < DialogFooter > < Button type = "submit" >Save changes</ Button > </ DialogFooter > </ DialogContent > </ Dialog >

Props

DialogContent

Code Code interface DialogContentProps extends React . ComponentPropsWithoutRef < typeof DialogPrimitive.Content> { showCloseButton ?: boolean ; // Default: true }

Features

Keyboard Navigation : ESC key closes the dialog

: ESC key closes the dialog Focus Management : Focus is trapped within the dialog

: Focus is trapped within the dialog Accessibility : Proper ARIA attributes and screen reader support

: Proper ARIA attributes and screen reader support Backdrop Click : Clicking outside closes the dialog

: Clicking outside closes the dialog Animation: Smooth enter/exit animations