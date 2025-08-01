Zudoku

Input

An input component for forms and user input.

Import

tsxCode
 
import { Input } from "zudoku/ui/Input";

Basic Usage

tsxCode
 
<Input placeholder="Enter your email" />

Input Types

Text Input

tsxCode
 
<Input type="text" placeholder="Text input" />

Email Input

tsxCode
 
<Input type="email" placeholder="Email input" />

Password Input

tsxCode
 
<Input type="password" placeholder="Password input" />

Number Input

tsxCode
 
<Input type="number" placeholder="Number input" />

With Label

tsxCode
 
<div className="grid w-full max-w-sm items-center gap-1.5">
  <Label htmlFor="email">Email</Label>
  <Input type="email" id="email" placeholder="Email" />
</div>

Disabled State

tsxCode
 
<Input disabled placeholder="Disabled input" />

File Input

tsxCode
 
<Input type="file" />

Custom Styling

The Input component accepts all standard input HTML attributes and can be customized with additional className:

tsxCode
 
<Input className="w-full max-w-xs" placeholder="Custom styled input" />
Last modified on