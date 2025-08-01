Textarea

A multiline text input component for forms and user input.

Import

Code Code import { Textarea } from "zudoku/ui/Textarea" ;

Basic Usage

Code Code < Textarea placeholder = "Type your message here." />

With Label

Your message

Code Code < div className = "grid w-full gap-1.5" > < Label htmlFor = "message" >Your message</ Label > < Textarea placeholder = "Type your message here." id = "message" /> </ div >

With Text

Your message Your message will be copied to the support team.

Code Code < div className = "grid w-full gap-1.5" > < Label htmlFor = "message-2" >Your message</ Label > < Textarea placeholder = "Type your message here." id = "message-2" /> < p className = "text-sm text-muted-foreground" >Your message will be copied to the support team.</ p > </ div >

Disabled State

Code Code < Textarea disabled placeholder = "Disabled textarea" />

Custom Height

Code Code < Textarea className = "min-h-[150px]" placeholder = "Taller textarea" />

Custom Styling

The Textarea component accepts all standard textarea HTML attributes and can be customized with additional className:

Code Code < Textarea className = "resize-none" placeholder = "Non-resizable textarea" />