Textarea
A multiline text input component for forms and user input.
Import
Code
import { Textarea } from "zudoku/ui/Textarea";
Basic Usage
Code
<Textarea placeholder="Type your message here." />
With Label
Code
<div className="grid w-full gap-1.5"> <Label htmlFor="message">Your message</Label> <Textarea placeholder="Type your message here." id="message" /> </div>
With Text
Your message will be copied to the support team.
Code
<div className="grid w-full gap-1.5"> <Label htmlFor="message-2">Your message</Label> <Textarea placeholder="Type your message here." id="message-2" /> <p className="text-sm text-muted-foreground">Your message will be copied to the support team.</p> </div>
Disabled State
Code
<Textarea disabled placeholder="Disabled textarea" />
Custom Height
Code
<Textarea className="min-h-[150px]" placeholder="Taller textarea" />
Custom Styling
The Textarea component accepts all standard textarea HTML attributes and can be customized with additional className:
Code
<Textarea className="resize-none" placeholder="Non-resizable textarea" />
