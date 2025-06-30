Create a Doc

Create a Markdown file, greeting.md , and place it under the docs directory.

Code ( bash ) website # root directory of your site ├── docs │ └── greeting.md ├── src │ └── pages ├── docusaurus.config.js ├── ...

Code ( md ) --- description : Create a doc page with rich content. --- # Hello from Docusaurus Are you ready to create the documentation site for your open source project? ## Headers will show up on the table of contents on the upper right So that your users will know what this page is all about without scrolling down or even without reading too much. ## Only h2 and h3 will be in the TOC by default. You can configure the TOC heading levels either per-document or in the theme configuration. The headers are well-spaced so that the hierarchy is clear. - lists will help you - present the key points - that you want your users to remember - and you may nest them - multiple times

All files prefixed with an underscore ( _ ) under the docs directory are treated as "partial" pages and will be ignored by default. Read more about importing partial pages.

Doc front matter

The front matter is used to provide additional metadata for your doc page. Front matter is optional—Docusaurus will be able to infer all necessary metadata without the front matter. For example, the doc tags feature introduced below requires using front matter. For all possible fields, see the API documentation.

Tags are declared in the front matter and introduce another dimension of categorization in addition to the docs sidebar.

It is possible to define tags inline, or to reference predefined tags declared in a tags file (optional, usually docs/tags.yml ).

In the following example:

docusaurus references a predefined tag key declared in docs/tags.yml

references a predefined tag key declared in Releases is an inline tag, because it does not exist in docs/tags.yml

docs/my-doc.md ( md ) --- tags : - Releases - docusaurus --- # Title Content

docs/tags.yml ( yml ) docusaurus : label : "Docusaurus" permalink : "/docusaurus" description : "Docs related to the Docusaurus framework"

Tags can also be declared with tags: [Demo, Getting started] . Read more about all the possible Yaml array syntaxes.

Organizing folder structure

How the Markdown files are arranged under the docs folder can have multiple impacts on Docusaurus content generation. However, most of them can be decoupled from the file structure.

Document ID

Every document has a unique id . By default, a document id is the name of the document (without the extension) relative to the root docs directory.

For example, the ID of greeting.md is greeting , and the ID of guide/hello.md is guide/hello .

Code ( bash ) website # Root directory of your site └── docs ├── greeting.md └── guide └── hello.md

However, the last part of the id can be defined by the user in the front matter. For example, if guide/hello.md 's content is defined as below, its final id is guide/part1 .

Code ( md ) --- id : part1 --- Lorem ipsum

The ID is used to refer to a document when hand-writing sidebars, or when using docs-related layout components or hooks.

Doc URLs

By default, a document's URL location is its file path relative to the docs folder, with a few exceptions. Namely, if a file is named one the following, the file name won't be included in the URL:

Named as index (case-insensitive): docs/Guides/index.md

(case-insensitive): Named as README (case-insensitive): docs/Guides/README.mdx

(case-insensitive): Same name as parent folder: docs/Guides/Guides.md

In all cases, the default slug would only be /Guides , without the /index , /README , or duplicate /Guides segment.

This convention is exactly the same as the category index convention. However, the isCategoryIndex configuration does not affect the document URL.

Use the slug front matter to change a document's URL.

For example, suppose your site structure looks like this:

Code ( bash ) website # Root directory of your site └── docs └── guide └── hello.md

By default hello.md will be available at /docs/guide/hello . You can change its URL location to /docs/bonjour :

Code ( md ) --- slug : /bonjour --- Lorem ipsum

slug will be appended to the doc plugin's routeBasePath , which is /docs by default. See Docs-only mode for how to remove the /docs part from the URL.

It is possible to use: absolute slugs: slug: /mySlug , slug: / ...

, ... relative slugs: slug: mySlug , slug: ./../mySlug ...

If you want a document to be available at the root, and have a path like https://docusaurus.io/docs/ , you can use the slug front matter:

Code ( md ) --- id : my-home-doc slug : / --- Lorem ipsum

Sidebars

When using autogenerated sidebars, the file structure will determine the sidebar structure.

Our recommendation for file system organization is: make your file system mirror the sidebar structure (so you don't need to handwrite your sidebars.js file), and use the slug front matter to customize URLs of each document.

Portions of this document are adapted from from the Docusaurus project, created by Meta Platforms, Inc., and is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International(CC BY 4.0) license. The original documenthas been modified.