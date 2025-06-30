Getting started Introduction

Zudoku (pronounced "zoo-doh-koo") is an open-source, highly customizable API documentation framework for building quality developer experiences using MDX and OpenAPI.

The framework was created because great API documentation frameworks should always be:

✅ Free

✅ OpenAPI powered

✅ Extensible

✅ Low barrier to entry

✅ Easy to maintain

Features

Out of the box, Zudoku can:

🚀 Generate documentation from a single or multiple OpenAPI schema.

📄 Create MDX pages for anything you want to document.

🔐 Integrate your users with authentication via OpenID or OAuth2.

🧪 Let users test their API calls using the integrated playground (includes authentication!).

🎨 Be styled however you like. Dark mode is there by default (of course!).

Zudoku is quick to implement, easy to configure and is highly composable with sensible defaults.

Flexible Setup

Zudoku comes with a flexible setup that allows you to customize it to your heart's content.

The recommended way to get started is:

Custom App (Recommended): Create a new React app using create-zudoku and customize it to your heart's content. This is the most flexible option and allows you to take full advantage of the Zudoku framework. Open Quickstart