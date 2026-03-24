Copy page AI Assistants

By default, Zudoku shows "Use in Claude" and "Use in ChatGPT" options in dropdown menus on both API reference and documentation pages. You can customize this behavior using the top-level aiAssistants configuration.

Disable AI Assistants

To remove all AI assistant options:

zudoku.config.ts zudoku.config.ts const config = { aiAssistants: false , // ... };

Use Only Specific Presets

zudoku.config.ts zudoku.config.ts const config = { aiAssistants: [ "claude" ], // Only show Claude // ... };

Available presets: "claude" , "chatgpt"

Add Custom AI Assistants

You can add custom entries with a label and URL. Use {pageUrl} as a placeholder in the URL string, or provide a callback for full control:

zudoku.config.ts zudoku.config.ts const config = { aiAssistants: [ "claude" , // built-in preset { label: "Open in MyAI" , // Simple string with placeholder url: "https://myai.com/?context={pageUrl}" , }, { label: "Open in CustomAI" , // Callback for full control url : ({ pageUrl , type }) => { if (type === "openapi" ) { return `https://custom.ai/?q=${ encodeURIComponent ( "Explain this API: " + pageUrl ) }` ; } return `https://custom.ai/?q=${ encodeURIComponent ( "Explain this page: " + pageUrl ) }` ; }, }, ], // ... };

The callback receives { pageUrl: string, type: "docs" | "openapi" } so you can customize behavior per context.