OpenAPI API Reference

The apis configuration setting in the Zudoku Configuration file allows you to specify the OpenAPI document that you want to use to generate your API reference documentation.

There are multiple ways to reference an API file in the configuration including using a URL or a local file path. The OpenAPI document can be in either JSON or YAML format.

File Reference

You can reference a local OpenAPI document by setting the type to file and providing the path to the file.

zudoku.config.ts ( tsx ) const config = { // ... apis: { type: "file" , input: "./openapi.json" , // Supports JSON and YAML files (ex. openapi.yaml) path: "api" , }, // ... };

URL Reference

If your OpenAPI document is accessible elsewhere via URL you can use this configuration, changing the input value to the URL of your own OpenAPI document (you can use the Rick & Morty API document if you want to test and play around):

zudoku.config.ts ( jsx ) const config = { // ... apis: { type: "url" , input: "https://rickandmorty.zuplo.io/openapi.json" , path: "api" , }, // ... };

CORS Policy If you are using a URL to reference your OpenAPI document, you may need to ensure that the server hosting the document has the correct CORS policy in place to allow the Zudoku site to access it.

Versioning

When using type: "file" , you can provide an array of OpenAPI documents to create versioned API documentation:

zudoku.config.ts ( tsx ) const config = { apis: { type: "file" , input: [ // Order of the array determines the order of the versions "./openapi-v2.json" , "./openapi-v1.json" , ], path: "api" , }, };

Options

The options field allows you to customize the API reference behavior:

zudoku.config.ts ( tsx ) const config = { apis: { type: "file" , input: "./openapi.json" , path: "api" , options: { examplesLanguage: "shell" , // Default language for code examples disablePlayground: false , // Disable the interactive API playground disableSidecar: false , // Disable the sidecar completely showVersionSelect: "if-available" , // Control version selector visibility expandAllTags: true , // Control initial expanded state of tag categories }, }, };

Available options:

examplesLanguage : Set default language for code examples

: Set default language for code examples disablePlayground : Disable the interactive API playground globally

: Disable the interactive API playground globally showVersionSelect : Control version selector visibility "if-available" : Show version selector only when multiple versions exist (default) "always" : Always show version selector (disabled if only one version) "hide" : Never show version selector

: Control version selector visibility expandAllTags : Control initial expanded state of tag categories (default: true )

Default Options

Instead of setting options for each API individually, you can use defaults.apis to set global defaults that apply to all APIs:

zudoku.config.ts ( tsx ) const config = { defaults: { apis: { examplesLanguage: "shell" , // Default language for code examples disablePlayground: false , // Disable the interactive API playground showVersionSelect: "if-available" , // Control version selector visibility expandAllTags: false , // Control initial expanded state of tag categories }, }, apis: { type: "file" , input: "./openapi.json" , path: "api" , }, };

Individual API options will override these defaults when specified.

Extensions

Zudoku supports OpenAPI extensions (properties starting with x- ) to customize behavior at different levels of your API documentation.

Operations

x-zudoku-playground-enabled : Control playground visibility for an operation (default: true )

: Control playground visibility for an operation (default: ) x-explorer-enabled : Alias for x-zudoku-playground-enabled for compatibility Example:

Code ( json ) { "paths" : { "/users" : { "get" : { "summary" : "Get users" , "x-zudoku-playground-enabled" : false // Disable playground for this operation } } } }

Extensions that can be applied to tag categories:

x-zudoku-collapsed : Control initial collapsed state of a tag category (default: true )

: Control initial collapsed state of a tag category (default: ) x-zudoku-collapsible : Control if a tag category can be collapsed (default: true )

Example:

Code ( json ) { "tags" : [ { "name" : "Users" , "x-zudoku-collapsed" : false } ] }

Metadata

Your API reference page metadata is sourced directly from your OpenAPI spec. The info object is used set the corresponding tags in the page's head .

Metadata Property OpenAPI Property Comment title info.title If metadata.title is set as a template string (ex. %s - My Company ) it will be used description info.summary info.summary is preferred as it is shorter and plaintext-only, but Zudoku will fall back to the info.description if no summary is provided