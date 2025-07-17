Documentation
Zudoku uses a file-based routing system for documentation pages, similar to many modern frameworks. This page explains how routing works and how to customize it.
File Based Routing
By default, Zudoku automatically creates routes for all Markdown and MDX files based on their file path. Files are served at URLs that match their file structure, minus the file extension.
Basic Examples
File tree
pages/ ├── introduction.md → /introduction ├── quickstart.mdx → /quickstart ├── guides/ │ ├── getting-started.md → /guides/getting-started │ └── advanced.md → /guides/advanced └── api/ └── reference.md → /api/reference
File Extensions
Both
.md and
.mdx files are supported:
.mdfiles support standard Markdown with frontmatter
.mdxfiles support JSX components within Markdown
The file extension is automatically removed from the URL.
Custom Paths
You can override the default file-based routing by specifying custom paths in your navigation configuration. When a file has a custom path, it will only be accessible at that custom path, not at its original file-based path.
Navigation Configuration
zudoku.config.tsx
export default { navigation: [ { type: "doc", file: "guides/getting-started.md", path: "start-here", // Custom path label: "Start Here", }, { type: "category", label: "Advanced", link: { file: "guides/advanced.md", path: "advanced-guide", // Custom path for category link }, items: [ // ... other items ], }, ], };
In this example:
guides/getting-started.mdis accessible at
/start-here(not
/guides/getting-started)
guides/advanced.mdis accessible at
/advanced-guide(not
/guides/advanced)
Configuration Options
Configure docs routing and behavior through the
docs section in your config:
zudoku.config.tsx
export default { docs: { files: ["/pages/**/*.{md,mdx}"], defaultOptions: { toc: true, disablePager: false, showLastModified: true, suggestEdit: { url: "https://github.com/your-org/your-repo/edit/main/docs", text: "Edit this page", }, }, }, };
files
Type:
string | string[]
Default:
"/pages/**/*.{md,mdx}"
Glob patterns that specify which files to include as documentation pages. You can provide a single pattern or an array of patterns.
zudoku.config.tsx
// Single pattern docs: { files: "/content/**/*.md"; } // Multiple patterns docs: { files: ["/pages/**/*.{md,mdx}", "/guides/**/*.md", "/tutorials/**/*.mdx"]; }
defaultOptions
Default options applied to all documentation pages. These can be overridden on individual pages using frontmatter.
toc
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Whether to show the table of contents (TOC) by default.
zudoku.config.tsx
docs: { defaultOptions: { toc: false; // Hide TOC by default } }
disablePager
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Whether to disable the previous/next page navigation by default.
zudoku.config.tsx
docs: { defaultOptions: { disablePager: true; // Disable pager by default } }
showLastModified
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Whether to show the last modified date by default.
zudoku.config.tsx
docs: { defaultOptions: { showLastModified: true; // Show last modified date } }
suggestEdit
Type:
{ url: string; text?: string }
Default:
undefined
Configuration for the "Edit this page" link.
zudoku.config.tsx
docs: { defaultOptions: { suggestEdit: { url: "https://github.com/your-org/your-repo/edit/main/docs", text: "Edit this page on GitHub" // Optional custom text } } }
The
url should be a template where the file path will be appended. For example, if your docs are in a
docs/pages/ directory, the URL might be
https://github.com/your-org/your-repo/edit/main/docs/pages.
Overriding Defaults
You can override default options on individual pages using frontmatter:
Code
--- toc: false disablePager: true showLastModified: false --- # My Page This page has custom options that override the defaults.
Route Resolution
Zudoku resolves routes in the following order:
- Custom paths from navigation - If a file has a custom path defined in navigation, it's served at that path
- File-based paths - All other files are served at their file-based paths
Best Practices
- Use descriptive file names - File names become part of the URL, so make them clear and SEO-friendly
- Organize with folders - Use folder structure to group related content
- Custom paths for better UX - Use custom paths for important pages that need memorable URLs (sometimes also called slugs)
- Consistent naming - Use consistent naming conventions for files and folders