The Head component (alias for Helmet) allows you to manage document head elements like title, meta tags, and links from anywhere in your component tree. It uses react-helmet-async under the hood.

Import

import { Head } from "zudoku/components";

Props

The Head component accepts any valid HTML head elements as children.

Usage

Basic Title

<Head>
  <title>My Page Title</title>
</Head>

Meta Tags

<Head>
  <title>About Us - My Company</title>
  <meta name="description" content="Learn more about our company and mission." />
  <meta name="keywords" content="company, about, mission" />
</Head>

Social Media Meta Tags

<Head>
  <title>My Blog Post</title>
  <meta property="og:title" content="My Blog Post" />
  <meta property="og:description" content="An interesting blog post about..." />
  <meta property="og:image" content="https://example.com/image.jpg" />
  <meta property="og:url" content="https://example.com/blog/my-post" />
  <meta name="twitter:card" content="summary_large_image" />
</Head>

Custom Links

<Head>
  <link rel="canonical" href="https://example.com/canonical-url" />
  <link rel="alternate" hreflang="es" href="https://example.com/es" />
</Head>

Favicon

<Head>
  <link rel="icon" type="image/png" href="/favicon-32x32.png" sizes="32x32" />
  <link rel="icon" type="image/png" href="/favicon-16x16.png" sizes="16x16" />
</Head>

Advanced Usage

Dynamic Title with Template

function MyPage() {
  return (
    <>
      <Head>
        <title>Contact Us</title>
      </Head>
      <h1>Contact Us</h1>
      {/* Page content */}
    </>
  );
}

Multiple Head Tags

<Head>
  <title>Product Page - {productName}</title>
  <meta name="description" content={productDescription} />
  <meta property="og:title" content={productName} />
  <meta property="og:description" content={productDescription} />
  <meta property="og:image" content={productImage} />
  <link rel="canonical" href={`https://example.com/products/${productSlug}`} />
</Head>

Conditional Meta Tags

function ProductPage({ product }) {
  return (
    <>
      <Head>
        <title>{product.name} - Our Store</title>
        <meta name="description" content={product.description} />
        {product.inStock && <meta property="product:availability" content="in stock" />}
        {product.price && <meta property="product:price:amount" content={product.price} />}
      </Head>
      {/* Component content */}
    </>
  );
}

Features

  • Server-Side Rendering: Works with SSR to set proper head tags
  • Dynamic Updates: Head tags update when component props change
  • Multiple Components: Head tags from multiple components are merged
  • Override Behavior: Later Head components can override earlier ones
  • Template Support: Zudoku's Layout automatically provides title templates

Common Use Cases

SEO Optimization

<Head>
  <title>{pageTitle}</title>
  <meta name="description" content={pageDescription} />
  <meta name="keywords" content={pageKeywords} />
  <link rel="canonical" href={canonicalUrl} />
</Head>

Social Sharing

<Head>
  <meta property="og:title" content={shareTitle} />
  <meta property="og:description" content={shareDescription} />
  <meta property="og:image" content={shareImage} />
  <meta property="og:url" content={shareUrl} />
  <meta name="twitter:card" content="summary_large_image" />
  <meta name="twitter:site" content="@yourhandle" />
</Head>

Structured Data

<Head>
  <script type="application/ld+json">
    {JSON.stringify({
      "@context": "https://schema.org",
      "@type": "Article",
      headline: articleTitle,
      author: articleAuthor,
      datePublished: publishDate,
    })}
  </script>
</Head>

Integration with Zudoku

The Layout component automatically provides:

  • Title templates based on your Zudoku meta configuration
  • Canonical URLs when canonicalUrlOrigin is configured
  • Description meta tags from page meta
  • Favicon links from meta configuration

Notes

The Head component is an alias for the Helmet component from React Helmet Async. You can use either <Head> or <Helmet> - they're identical.

Head tags are merged across components, so you can set some meta tags globally and override specific ones in individual pages.

Remember that Head tags need to be valid HTML head elements. Invalid elements will be ignored or may cause issues.

