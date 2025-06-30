Components Slot Component

The Slot component provides low-level access to Zudoku's slot system, allowing you to programmatically manage content injection in custom pages and React components.

Import

Code ( tsx ) import { Slot } from "zudoku" ;

Components

The Slot system consists of two main components:

Renders content that has been injected into a specific slot.

Code ( tsx ) < Slot.Target name = "my-slot" fallback = {< div >No content</ div >} />

Props:

name (required): The slot name to render content for

(required): The slot name to render content for fallback (optional): Content to show when no slot content is available

Injects content into a specific slot. This component renders nothing but registers content to be displayed by Slot.Target components.

Code ( tsx ) < Slot.Source name = "my-slot" type = "append" > < div >Content to inject</ div > </ Slot.Source >

Props:

name (required): The slot name to inject content into

(required): The slot name to inject content into type (optional): How to handle multiple content sources "replace" (default): Replace existing content "prepend" : Add before existing content "append" : Add after existing content

(optional): How to handle multiple content sources children : The content to inject

Usage Example

Code ( tsx ) function MyCustomPage () { return ( < div > < h1 >My Page</ h1 > { /* Render slot content here */ } < Slot.Target name = "custom-page-header" /> { /* Inject content into a slot */ } < Slot.Source name = "custom-page-header" > < div className = "bg-blue-100 p-4 rounded" >Custom header content</ div > </ Slot.Source > < p >Page content here...</ p > </ div > ); }

Type Safety

The Slot component is fully type-safe. All predefined slot names are available with autocomplete:

Code ( tsx ) // These will show autocomplete for available slot names < Slot.Target name = "head-navigation-end" /> < Slot.Source name = "footer-before" >Content</ Slot.Source >

Adding Custom Slot Names

To add your own slot names with full type safety, augment the CustomSlotNames type:

Code ( tsx ) // types/slots.d.ts declare module "zudoku" { type CustomSlotNames = "my-custom-header" | "sidebar-extra" ; }

Integration with Configuration

The Slot component works with configuration-based slots. Content defined in your zudoku.config.tsx and content injected via Slot.Source components will be combined according to the type parameter.

Code ( tsx ) // In zudoku.config.tsx slots : { "page-header" : < div >Config header</ div > } // In your component < Slot.Source name = "page-header" type = "append" > < Button >Go Home</ Button > </ Slot.Source > // Renders both: Config header, then Component button < Slot.Target name = "page-header" />

For basic configuration usage, see the Slots Configuration documentation.