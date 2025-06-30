Slot Component
The
Slot component provides low-level access to Zudoku's slot system, allowing you to programmatically manage content injection in custom pages and React components.
Import
Code(tsx)
import { Slot } from "zudoku";
Components
The Slot system consists of two main components:
Slot.Target
Renders content that has been injected into a specific slot.
Code(tsx)
<Slot.Target name="my-slot" fallback={<div>No content</div>} />
Props:
name(required): The slot name to render content for
fallback(optional): Content to show when no slot content is available
Slot.Source
Injects content into a specific slot. This component renders nothing but registers content to be displayed by
Slot.Target components.
Code(tsx)
<Slot.Source name="my-slot" type="append"> <div>Content to inject</div> </Slot.Source>
Props:
name(required): The slot name to inject content into
type(optional): How to handle multiple content sources
"replace"(default): Replace existing content
"prepend": Add before existing content
"append": Add after existing content
-
children: The content to inject
Usage Example
Code(tsx)
function MyCustomPage() { return ( <div> <h1>My Page</h1> {/* Render slot content here */} <Slot.Target name="custom-page-header" /> {/* Inject content into a slot */} <Slot.Source name="custom-page-header"> <div className="bg-blue-100 p-4 rounded">Custom header content</div> </Slot.Source> <p>Page content here...</p> </div> ); }
Type Safety
The Slot component is fully type-safe. All predefined slot names are available with autocomplete:
Code(tsx)
// These will show autocomplete for available slot names <Slot.Target name="head-navigation-end" /> <Slot.Source name="footer-before">Content</Slot.Source>
Adding Custom Slot Names
To add your own slot names with full type safety, augment the
CustomSlotNames type:
Code(tsx)
// types/slots.d.ts declare module "zudoku" { type CustomSlotNames = "my-custom-header" | "sidebar-extra"; }
Integration with Configuration
The Slot component works with configuration-based slots. Content defined in your
zudoku.config.tsx and content injected via
Slot.Source components will be combined according to the
type parameter.
Code(tsx)
// In zudoku.config.tsx slots: { "page-header": <div>Config header</div> } // In your component <Slot.Source name="page-header" type="append"> <Button>Go Home</Button> </Slot.Source> // Renders both: Config header, then Component button <Slot.Target name="page-header" />
For basic configuration usage, see the Slots Configuration documentation.