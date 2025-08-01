Utility ClientOnly

A component that only renders its children on the client-side, preventing hydration mismatches between server and client rendering.

Import

Code Code import { ClientOnly } from "zudoku/components" ;

Props

Code Code type ClientOnlyProps = { children : ReactNode ; fallback ?: ReactNode ; };

Usage

Basic Usage

Code Code < ClientOnly > < SomeClientOnlyComponent /> </ ClientOnly >

With Fallback

Code Code < ClientOnly fallback = {< div >Loading...</ div >}> < InteractiveWidget /> </ ClientOnly >

Examples

Code Code function MyComponent () { return ( < div > < h1 >This renders on both server and client</ h1 > < ClientOnly fallback = {< Spinner />}> < ComponentThatUsesWindowObject /> </ ClientOnly > </ div > ); }

Use Cases

Browser APIs : Components that use window , document , or other browser-only APIs

: Components that use , , or other browser-only APIs Third-party Libraries : Libraries that don't support SSR

: Libraries that don't support SSR Theme Switches : Preventing flash of incorrect theme

: Preventing flash of incorrect theme Interactive Widgets : Components with complex client-side state

: Components with complex client-side state Conditional Features: Features that should only appear on the client

Notes

Use ClientOnly sparingly as it can impact SEO and initial page load performance. Only use it when necessary for components that cannot be server-rendered.

Always provide a meaningful fallback that matches the approximate size and layout of your client-only component to prevent layout shifts.