ClientOnly

A component that only renders its children on the client-side, preventing hydration mismatches between server and client rendering.

Import

tsxCode
 
import { ClientOnly } from "zudoku/components";

Props

tsCode
 
type ClientOnlyProps = {
  children: ReactNode;
  fallback?: ReactNode;
};

Usage

Basic Usage

tsxCode
 
<ClientOnly>
  <SomeClientOnlyComponent />
</ClientOnly>

With Fallback

tsxCode
 
<ClientOnly fallback={<div>Loading...</div>}>
  <InteractiveWidget />
</ClientOnly>

Examples

tsxCode
 
function MyComponent() {
  return (
    <div>
      <h1>This renders on both server and client</h1>
      <ClientOnly fallback={<Spinner />}>
        <ComponentThatUsesWindowObject />
      </ClientOnly>
    </div>
  );
}

Use Cases

  • Browser APIs: Components that use window, document, or other browser-only APIs
  • Third-party Libraries: Libraries that don't support SSR
  • Theme Switches: Preventing flash of incorrect theme
  • Interactive Widgets: Components with complex client-side state
  • Conditional Features: Features that should only appear on the client

Notes

Use ClientOnly sparingly as it can impact SEO and initial page load performance. Only use it when necessary for components that cannot be server-rendered.

Always provide a meaningful fallback that matches the approximate size and layout of your client-only component to prevent layout shifts.

