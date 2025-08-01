Form
Label
A form label component built on Radix UI primitives with proper accessibility support.
Import
Code
import { Label } from "zudoku/ui/Label";
Basic Usage
Code
<Label htmlFor="email">Email</Label>
With Input
Code
<div className="grid w-full max-w-sm items-center gap-1.5"> <Label htmlFor="email">Email</Label> <Input type="email" id="email" placeholder="Email" /> </div>
With Textarea
Code
<div className="grid w-full gap-1.5"> <Label htmlFor="message">Your message</Label> <Textarea placeholder="Type your message here." id="message" /> </div>
With Checkbox
Code
<div className="flex items-center space-x-2"> <Checkbox id="terms" /> <Label htmlFor="terms" className="text-sm font-medium leading-none peer-disabled:cursor-not-allowed peer-disabled:opacity-70" > Accept terms and conditions </Label> </div>
Accessibility
The Label component automatically handles proper accessibility attributes when used with form controls:
- Associates the label with form controls via
htmlForprop
- Provides screen reader support
- Enables clicking the label to focus the associated control
