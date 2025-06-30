Welcome to Zudoku preview! Open a GitHub issue if you have feature requests or find any issues.
Components

Stepper

A vertical stepper component that displays a sequence of steps with automatic numbering and visual connections between steps. Perfect for multi-step processes, tutorials, or guided workflows.

Usage

Wrap Markdown lists with the Stepper component to create a vertical stepper like this:

Code(tsx)
 
    <Stepper>

1. **Identify the Problem**
1. **Plan Your Project**
1. **Build Your Solution**
1. **Test and Deploy**

</Stepper>
  1. Identify the Problem
  2. Plan Your Project
  3. Build Your Solution
  4. Test and Deploy

Advanced Example

  1. Identify the Problem

    Begin by identifying the problem you're trying to solve. This foundational step ensures you're building the right solution for your needs.

  2. Plan Your Project

    Define your project requirements and goals. This ensures you're building the right solution for your needs.

    Make sure you have gathered all the information you need before you start planning your project.

  3. Build Your Solution

    With a solid plan in place, start implementing your solution. Break down complex tasks into manageable pieces and track your progress.

    • Create component structure
    • Implement core functionality
    • Add styling and polish

  4. Test and Deploy 🚀

    Code(sh)
     
    pnpm build
pnpm test
pnpm deploy --prod
