< Stepper >

1 . ** Identify the Problem **

Begin by identifying the problem you're trying to solve. This foundational step ensures you're building the right solution for your needs.

1 . ** Plan Your Project **

Define your project requirements and goals. This ensures you're building the right solution for your needs.

:::info

Make sure you have gathered all the information you need before you start planning your project.

:::

1 . ** Build Your Solution **

With a solid plan in place, start implementing your solution. Break down complex tasks into manageable pieces and track your progress.

- Create component structure

- Implement core functionality

- Add styling and polish

1 . ** Test and Deploy ** 🚀

``` sh

pnpm build

pnpm test

pnpm deploy --prod

```