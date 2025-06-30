API Playground

Components
You can use this component to allow users to test your API anywhere in your documentation.
This component is only available in MDX files. You can just use it directly without any imports:
Code(tsx)
<OpenPlaygroundButton {...props} />
Hot tip
The Playground can point to any API endpoint, even if it's not in the API catalog.
Props
Code(ts)
type PlaygroundProps = { server: string; url: string; method: string; headers?: Header[]; pathParams?: PathParam[]; queryParams?: QueryParam[]; body?: string; };
Examples
Zuplo Echo
In this example, we're using the Zuplo Echo API to test the
POST /hello-world/{name} endpoint.
Code(tsx)
<OpenPlaygroundButton server="https://echo.zuplo.io/" url="/hello-world/{name}" headers={[ { name: "X-Zudoku-Playground", defaultValue: "Hello World", }, ]} pathParams={[{ name: "name", defaultValue: "John" }]} queryParams={[ { name: "age", defaultValue: "30" }, { name: "city", defaultValue: "New York" }, ]} body={JSON.stringify({ message: "Hello World" })} method="POST" />
JSON Placeholder
In this example, we're using the JSON Placeholder API to test the
GET /photos endpoint.
We can also change the Text on the button to something more specific to the API.
Code(tsx)
<OpenPlaygroundButton server="https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com" url="/photos" method="GET" > Test Photos Endpoint </OpenPlaygroundButton>
