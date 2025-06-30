Components
Syntax Highlight
It is used to highlight code blocks in your content.
You can also use backticks to highlight code blocks in Markdown files, see Code Blocks for more information.
Types
Code(ts)
type SyntaxHighlightProps = { language?: string; code?: string; wrapLines?: boolean; title?: string; showCopy?: "hover" | "always" | "never"; showCopyText?: boolean; children?: string; showLanguageIndicator?: boolean; noBackground?: boolean; className?: string; showLineNumbers?: boolean; };
Usage
You can either use
children or
code prop to pass the code to the component.
Code(tsx)
<SyntaxHighlight language="typescript"> {`for (let i = 0; i < Infinity; i++) { console.log(i); }`} </SyntaxHighlight>
Result
Code
for (let i = 0; i < Infinity; i++) {
console.log(i);
}
