Writing
Get started with creating rich documentation in Zudoku using Markdown and MDX. This guide covers the essentials to help you begin documenting your project.
Quick Start
- Create a markdown file in your
pagesdirectory
- Add frontmatter with title and metadata
- Configure navigation to make it discoverable
- Write content using Markdown or MDX
Basic Document Structure
Code(md)
--- title: My Document sidebar_icon: file-text --- Your content goes here using standard Markdown syntax.
Adding to Navigation
To make your documentation discoverable, add it to the navigation configuration. Documents are referenced by their file path:
zudoku.config.ts(ts)
const config = { navigation: [ { type: "doc", file: "my-document", label: "My Document", }, ], };
Learn more about configuring navigation at Navigation → Documents.
File Organization
Organize your documentation files in logical directories:
Code
pages/ ├── getting-started/ │ ├── installation.md │ └── quick-start.md ├── guides/ │ ├── authentication.md │ └── deployment.md └── api/ └── reference.md
What's Next?
Explore the detailed guides to enhance your documentation:
- Markdown Overview - Complete markdown syntax reference
- Frontmatter - Document metadata and configuration
- MDX - Interactive components in markdown
- Admonitions - Callouts and alerts
- Code Blocks - Syntax highlighting and features
