Writing

Get started with creating rich documentation in Zudoku using Markdown and MDX. This guide covers the essentials to help you begin documenting your project.

Quick Start

  1. Create a markdown file in your pages directory
  2. Add frontmatter with title and metadata
  3. Configure navigation to make it discoverable
  4. Write content using Markdown or MDX

Basic Document Structure

Code(md)
 
---
title: My Document
sidebar_icon: file-text
---

Your content goes here using standard Markdown syntax.

Adding to Navigation

To make your documentation discoverable, add it to the navigation configuration. Documents are referenced by their file path:

zudoku.config.ts(ts)
 
const config = {
  navigation: [
    {
      type: "doc",
      file: "my-document",
      label: "My Document",
    },
  ],
};

Learn more about configuring navigation at Navigation → Documents.

File Organization

Organize your documentation files in logical directories:

Code
 
pages/
├── getting-started/
│   ├── installation.md
│   └── quick-start.md
├── guides/
│   ├── authentication.md
│   └── deployment.md
└── api/
    └── reference.md

What's Next?

Explore the detailed guides to enhance your documentation:

