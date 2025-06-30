Writing

Get started with creating rich documentation in Zudoku using Markdown and MDX. This guide covers the essentials to help you begin documenting your project.

Quick Start

Create a markdown file in your pages directory Add frontmatter with title and metadata Configure navigation to make it discoverable Write content using Markdown or MDX

Basic Document Structure

Code ( md ) --- title : My Document sidebar_icon : file-text --- Your content goes here using standard Markdown syntax.

Adding to Navigation

To make your documentation discoverable, add it to the navigation configuration. Documents are referenced by their file path:

zudoku.config.ts ( ts ) const config = { navigation: [ { type: "doc" , file: "my-document" , label: "My Document" , }, ], };

Learn more about configuring navigation at Navigation → Documents.

File Organization

Organize your documentation files in logical directories:

Code pages/ ├── getting-started/ │ ├── installation.md │ └── quick-start.md ├── guides/ │ ├── authentication.md │ └── deployment.md └── api/ └── reference.md

Explore the detailed guides to enhance your documentation:

Markdown Overview - Complete markdown syntax reference

- Complete markdown syntax reference Frontmatter - Document metadata and configuration

- Document metadata and configuration MDX - Interactive components in markdown

- Interactive components in markdown Admonitions - Callouts and alerts

- Callouts and alerts Code Blocks - Syntax highlighting and features