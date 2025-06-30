Deploying Zudoku
Once you are happy with your Zudoku powered documentation and ready to push your docs to production you will need to deploy it to your own server, or a hosted service of your choice.
Build locally
Zudoku can produce a build of static HTML, JavaScript and CSS files that you can deploy directly to your own server.
To prepare the files you need to upload to your server, you will need to use the build command.
Code
npm run build
Once complete, you will see a new
dist folder in the root of your project that includes the files you need to upload.
Last modified on