General Badge

A small badge component used to display status information or labels.

Import

Code Code import { Badge } from "zudoku/ui/Badge" ;

Variants

Default

Default

Code Code < Badge variant = "default" >Default</ Badge >

Secondary

Secondary

Code Code < Badge variant = "secondary" >Secondary</ Badge >

Muted

Muted

Code Code < Badge variant = "muted" >Muted</ Badge >

Destructive

Destructive

Code Code < Badge variant = "destructive" >Destructive</ Badge >

Outline

Outline

Code Code < Badge variant = "outline" >Outline</ Badge >

Usage

Badges are perfect for showing status, categories, or counts:

New Main 10

Code Code < Badge variant = "default" >New</ Badge > < Badge variant = "secondary" >Main</ Badge > < Badge variant = "muted" >10</ Badge >