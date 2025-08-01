General Card

A flexible card component with header, content, and footer sections for displaying grouped information.

Import

Code Code import { Card, CardContent, CardDescription, CardFooter, CardHeader, CardTitle, } from "zudoku/ui/Card" ;

Components

The Card component consists of several sub-components:

Card - The main container

Basic Usage

Card Title Card Description Card content goes here.

Code Code < Card className = "w-[350px]" > < CardHeader > < CardTitle >Card Title</ CardTitle > < CardDescription >Card Description</ CardDescription > </ CardHeader > < CardContent > < p >Card content goes here.</ p > </ CardContent > </ Card >

Create project Deploy your new project in one-click. Card content goes here. Cancel Deploy

Code Code < Card className = "w-[350px]" > < CardHeader > < CardTitle >Create project</ CardTitle > < CardDescription >Deploy your new project in one-click.</ CardDescription > </ CardHeader > < CardContent > < form > < div className = "grid w-full items-center gap-4" > < div className = "flex flex-col space-y-1.5" > < Label htmlFor = "name" >Name</ Label > < Input id = "name" placeholder = "Name of your project" /> </ div > </ div > </ form > </ CardContent > < CardFooter className = "flex justify-between" > < Button variant = "outline" >Cancel</ Button > < Button >Deploy</ Button > </ CardFooter > </ Card >