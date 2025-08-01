General Markdown

A component for rendering markdown content with syntax highlighting and custom components.

Import

Code Code import { Markdown } from "zudoku/components" ;

Props

Code Code type MarkdownProps = { content : string ; className ?: string ; components ?: Components ; };

Usage

Basic Markdown

Code Code < Markdown content = "# Hello World



This is **bold** text." />

With Custom Styling

Code Code < Markdown content = "# Styled Content" className = "max-w-2xl mx-auto" />

With Custom Components

Code Code const customComponents = { h1 : ({ children }) => < h1 className = "text-4xl font-bold text-blue-600" >{children}</ h1 >, p : ({ children }) => < p className = "text-gray-700 leading-relaxed" >{children}</ p >, }; < Markdown content = "# Custom Heading



Custom paragraph styling." components = {customComponents} />;

Features

GitHub Flavored Markdown : Full GFM support including tables, strikethrough, and task lists

: Full GFM support including tables, strikethrough, and task lists Syntax Highlighting : Code blocks with configurable Shiki themes

: Code blocks with configurable Shiki themes Raw HTML Support : Safely renders HTML mixed with markdown

: Safely renders HTML mixed with markdown Custom Components : Override default markdown elements with custom React components

: Override default markdown elements with custom React components Prose Styling: Built-in typography styles with dark mode support

Supported Markdown

Headers

Code Code # H1 Header ## H2 Header ### H3 Header

Emphasis

Code Code _italic_ or _italic_ **bold** or **bold** ** _bold italic_ ** ~~strikethrough~~

Lists

Code Code - Unordered list item - Another item - Nested item 1. Ordered list item 2. Another numbered item

Code

Code Code Inline `code` with backticks ````javascript // Code block with syntax highlighting function hello () { console. log ( "Hello, world!" ); } \ ``` ````

Code ### Links and Images ```markdown [Link text](https://example.com) ![Alt text](image.jpg) ``` ### Tables ```markdown | Column 1 | Column 2 | | -------- | -------- | | Cell 1 | Cell 2 | | Cell 3 | Cell 4 | ``` ## Configuration The Markdown component automatically uses: - **Remark GFM**: For GitHub Flavored Markdown features - **Rehype Raw**: For HTML support - **Shiki**: For syntax highlighting with your configured themes ## Notes :::tip The Markdown component integrates with Zudoku's syntax highlighting configuration and will use the same themes as configured in your Zudoku options. ::: :::info Custom components provided via the `components` prop will merge with default MDX components, allowing you to override specific elements while keeping others intact. :::