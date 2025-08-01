General
Markdown
A component for rendering markdown content with syntax highlighting and custom components.
Import
Code
import { Markdown } from "zudoku/components";
Props
Code
type MarkdownProps = { content: string; className?: string; components?: Components; };
Usage
Basic Markdown
Code
<Markdown content="# Hello World\n\nThis is **bold** text." />
With Custom Styling
Code
<Markdown content="# Styled Content" className="max-w-2xl mx-auto" />
With Custom Components
Code
const customComponents = { h1: ({ children }) => <h1 className="text-4xl font-bold text-blue-600">{children}</h1>, p: ({ children }) => <p className="text-gray-700 leading-relaxed">{children}</p>, }; <Markdown content="# Custom Heading\n\nCustom paragraph styling." components={customComponents} />;
Features
- GitHub Flavored Markdown: Full GFM support including tables, strikethrough, and task lists
- Syntax Highlighting: Code blocks with configurable Shiki themes
- Raw HTML Support: Safely renders HTML mixed with markdown
- Custom Components: Override default markdown elements with custom React components
- Prose Styling: Built-in typography styles with dark mode support
Supported Markdown
Headers
Code
# H1 Header ## H2 Header ### H3 Header
Emphasis
Code
_italic_ or _italic_ **bold** or **bold** **_bold italic_** ~~strikethrough~~
Lists
Code
- Unordered list item - Another item - Nested item 1. Ordered list item 2. Another numbered item
Code
Code
Inline `code` with backticks ````javascript // Code block with syntax highlighting function hello() { console.log("Hello, world!"); } \``` ````
Code
### Links and Images ```markdown [Link text](https://example.com) ![Alt text](image.jpg) ``` ### Tables ```markdown | Column 1 | Column 2 | | -------- | -------- | | Cell 1 | Cell 2 | | Cell 3 | Cell 4 | ``` ## Configuration The Markdown component automatically uses: - **Remark GFM**: For GitHub Flavored Markdown features - **Rehype Raw**: For HTML support - **Shiki**: For syntax highlighting with your configured themes ## Notes :::tip The Markdown component integrates with Zudoku's syntax highlighting configuration and will use the same themes as configured in your Zudoku options. ::: :::info Custom components provided via the `components` prop will merge with default MDX components, allowing you to override specific elements while keeping others intact. :::
