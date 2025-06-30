Components Callout

This is a callout component that can be used to draw attention to important information.

Hot tip There's a shortcut to use callout components in Markdown files: Admonitions.

Props

Code ( ts ) type CalloutProps = { type : "note" | "info" | "tip" | "danger" | "caution" ; children : ReactNode ; title ?: string ; className ?: string ; icon ?: boolean ; };

Note

Hey, listen! This draws attention to important information.

Code ( tsx ) < Callout type = "note" title = "Hey, listen!" > This draws attention to important information. </ Callout >

Info

It's safe to use the info This adds info to your content.

Code ( tsx ) < Callout type = "info" title = "It's safe to use the info" > This adds info to your content. </ Callout >

Tip

You'll be successful If you choose to be.

Code ( tsx ) < Callout type = "tip" title = "You'll be successful" > If you choose to be. </ Callout >

Danger

But some things are dangerous It's dangerous to go alone, take this.

Code ( tsx ) < Callout type = "danger" title = "But some things are dangerous" > It's dangerous to go alone, take this. </ Callout >

Caution

So, better show a warning This raises a warning to watch out for.

Code ( tsx ) < Callout type = "caution" title = "So, better show a warning" > This raises a warning to watch out for. </ Callout >

Variations

Callouts can be customized by omitting the title or icon:

Without a title

Without an icon You can hide the icon while keeping the title

Or have neither title nor icon

Code ( tsx ) < Callout type = "note" > Without a title </ Callout > < Callout type = "note" icon = { false } title = "Without an icon" > You can hide the icon while keeping the title </ Callout > < Callout type = "note" icon = { false }> Or have neither title nor icon </ Callout >