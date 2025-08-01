Form
A checkbox component built on Radix UI primitives for boolean input.
import { Checkbox } from "zudoku/ui/Checkbox";
Basic Usage
<Checkbox />
With Label
<div className="flex items-center space-x-2"> <Checkbox id="terms" /> <Label htmlFor="terms">Accept terms and conditions</Label> </div>
Checked State
<div className="flex items-center space-x-2"> <Checkbox id="terms2" defaultChecked /> <Label htmlFor="terms2">Accept terms and conditions</Label> </div>
Disabled State
<div className="flex items-center space-x-2"> <Checkbox id="terms3" disabled /> <Label htmlFor="terms3">Accept terms and conditions</Label> </div>
Features
- Accessibility: Full keyboard navigation and screen reader support
- Indeterminate State: Supports indeterminate state for partial selections
- Controlled/Uncontrolled: Can be used with or without state management
- Customizable: Easy to style with className prop
