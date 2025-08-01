Zudoku
A switch component built on Radix UI primitives for boolean toggle input.

Import

tsxCode
 
import { Switch } from "zudoku/ui/Switch";

Basic Usage

tsxCode
 
<Switch />

With Label

tsxCode
 
<div className="flex items-center space-x-2">
  <Switch id="airplane-mode" />
  <Label htmlFor="airplane-mode">Airplane Mode</Label>
</div>

Checked State

tsxCode
 
<div className="flex items-center space-x-2">
  <Switch id="airplane-mode-2" defaultChecked />
  <Label htmlFor="airplane-mode-2">Airplane Mode</Label>
</div>

Disabled State

tsxCode
 
<div className="flex items-center space-x-2">
  <Switch id="airplane-mode-3" disabled />
  <Label htmlFor="airplane-mode-3">Airplane Mode</Label>
</div>

With Description

Receive emails about new products, features, and more.

tsxCode
 
<div className="flex items-center justify-between">
  <div className="space-y-0.5">
    <Label htmlFor="marketing-emails">Marketing emails</Label>
    <div className="text-sm text-muted-foreground">
      Receive emails about new products, features, and more.
    </div>
  </div>
  <Switch id="marketing-emails" />
</div>

Features

  • Accessibility: Full keyboard navigation and screen reader support
  • Smooth Animation: Smooth transition between states
  • Controlled/Uncontrolled: Can be used with or without state management
  • Touch Friendly: Optimized for touch interactions
