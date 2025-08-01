Zudoku
Form

Slider

A slider component built on Radix UI primitives for numeric input with a range.

Import

tsxCode
 
import { Slider } from "zudoku/ui/Slider";

Basic Usage

tsxCode
 
<Slider defaultValue={[50]} max={100} step={1} />

Range Slider

tsxCode
 
<Slider defaultValue={[25, 75]} max={100} step={1} />

With Label

tsxCode
 
<div className="space-y-2">
  <Label>Volume</Label>
  <Slider defaultValue={[33]} max={100} step={1} />
</div>

Disabled State

tsxCode
 
<Slider defaultValue={[50]} max={100} step={1} disabled />

Custom Step Size

tsxCode
 
<div className="space-y-2">
  <Label>Price Range ($)</Label>
  <Slider defaultValue={[100]} max={1000} min={0} step={50} />
</div>

With Value Display

75%
tsxCode
 
const SliderWithValue = () => {
  const [value, setValue] = useState([75]);

  return (
    <div className="space-y-2">
      <div className="flex justify-between">
        <Label>Brightness</Label>
        <span className="text-sm text-muted-foreground">{value[0]}%</span>
      </div>
      <Slider value={value} max={100} step={1} onValueChange={setValue} />
    </div>
  );
};

Features

  • Accessibility: Full keyboard navigation and screen reader support
  • Multiple Thumbs: Support for range sliders with multiple values
  • Customizable: Easy to style with className prop
  • Touch Support: Optimized for touch devices
Last modified on
CheckboxSwitch