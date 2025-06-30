OpenAPI
If you're dealing with multiple APIs and multiple OpenAPI files, the API Catalog comes in handy. It creates an overview of all your APIs and lets you organize them into categories and tags.
Enable API Catalog
The first step to enable the API Catalog, you need to add a
catalogs object to your Zudoku configuration file.
zudoku.config.ts(js)
const config = { // ... catalogs: { path: "catalog", label: "API Catalog", }, // ... };
You can then add your APIs to the catalog by adding the
categories property to your API configuration.
zudoku.config.ts(js)
const config = { // ... apis: [ // ... { type: "file", input: "./operational.json", path: "api-operational", categories: [{ label: "General", tags: ["Operational"] }], }, { type: "file", input: "./enduser.json", path: "api-enduser", categories: [{ label: "General", tags: ["End-User"] }], }, { type: "file", input: "./openapi.json", path: "api-auth", categories: [{ label: "Other", tags: ["Authentication"] }], }, // ... ], // ... };
Advanced Configuration
Select APIs to show in the catalog
You can select which APIs are shown in the catalog by using the
items property. The
items property is an array of navigation IDs of the APIs you want to show in the catalog.
zudoku.config.ts(js)
const config = { // ... catalogs: { path: "catalog", label: "API Catalog", // Only show the operational API in the catalog items: ["api-operational"], }, apis: [ // ... { type: "file", input: "./operational.json", path: "api-operational", categories: [{ label: "General", tags: ["Operational"] }], }, { type: "file", input: "./enduser.json", path: "api-enduser", categories: [{ label: "General", tags: ["End-User"] }], }, ], // ... };
Filtering catalog items
You can filter which APIs are shown in the catalog by using the
filterItems property. The function receives the items and context as arguments.
zudoku.config.ts(js)
const config = { // ... catalogs: { path: "catalog", label: "API Catalog", filterItems: (items, { auth: AuthState }) => { return items.filter((items) => items.tags.includes(auth)); }, }, // ... };
