Authentication Providers & API Identities

When building an API documentation portal, you often need to provide a way for users to authenticate their API requests. This typically involves managing API keys and different authentication identities. However, implementing a secure and user-friendly system for API key management can be complex and time-consuming. Zudoku provides a powerful solution to this problem through its API Keys and Identities system.

Authentication Providers and API Identities

Authentication providers allow your users to sign in to your documentation portal. API Identities allow your users to authenticate their API requests.

Before diving into API Identities, it's important to understand that Zudoku separates user authentication from API authentication. Authentication providers handle how users sign in to your documentation portal, while API Identities manage how these users interact with your APIs.

Authentication providers (like Auth0 or custom JWT) handle:

User authentication for the documentation portal

Session management

User authorization and access control

This separation allows you to:

Use different authentication methods for your portal and APIs

Manage API access independently of user authentication

Support multiple API authentication schemes simultaneously

Understanding API Identities

API Identities in Zudoku represent different authentication contexts that can be used to make API requests. These could be different environments (production, staging), different authentication methods (API key, JWT), or different service accounts.

The API Identity Interface

interface ApiIdentity { id : string ; label : string ; authorizeRequest : ( request : Request ) => Promise < Request > | Request ; } interface ApiIdentityPlugin { getIdentities : () => Promise < ApiIdentity []> | ApiIdentity []; }

Each API Identity consists of:

id : A unique identifier for the identity

: A unique identifier for the identity label : A human-readable name shown in the UI

: A human-readable name shown in the UI authorizeRequest : A function that modifies requests to include the necessary authentication

Implementing API Identities

In this example, we'll use Auth0 as our authentication provider and implement an API Identity for a demo API.

To add API Identities to your Zudoku configuration, you need to implement the ApiIdentityPlugin interface. Here's an example:

import { createApiIdentityPlugin } from "zudoku/plugins" ; export default { authentication: { type: "auth0" , domain: "my-domain.auth0.com" , clientId: "my-client-id" , }, plugins: [ createApiIdentityPlugin ({ getIdentities : async ( context ) => [ { id: "api-key-one" , label: "My API Key" , authorizeRequest : ( request ) => { // We get the access token from the // authentication provider (Auth0) and add it to the request headers const token = context.authentication?. getAccessToken (); if (token) { request.headers. set ( "Authorization" , `Bearer ${ token }` ); } return request; }, }, ], }), ], };

When implemented, this identity will appear in the Zudoku playground.