Clerk Authentication Setup
Clerk is a modern authentication platform that provides beautiful, customizable UI components and a developer-friendly experience. This guide walks you through integrating Clerk authentication with your Zudoku documentation site.
Prerequisites
If you don't have a Clerk account, you can sign up for a free Clerk account that provides 10,000 monthly active users.
Setup Steps
Create a Clerk Application
In the Clerk Dashboard:
- Click Create Application
- Enter your application name
- Select your preferred authentication methods (email, social providers, etc.)
- Click Create Application
Configure Zudoku
Get your publishable key from the Clerk dashboard:
- Navigate to API Keys in your Clerk dashboard
- Copy the Publishable key
Add the Clerk configuration to your Zudoku configuration file:Code
// zudoku.config.ts export default { // ... other configuration authentication: { type: "clerk", clerkPubKey: "<your-clerk-publishable-key>", }, // ... other configuration };
Configure Redirect URLs (Optional)
If you need custom redirect behavior, configure the allowed redirect URLs in Clerk:
- Go to Paths in your Clerk dashboard
- Add your production, preview, and local development URLs to the allowed redirect URLs
- Common patterns:
- Production:
https://your-site.com/oauth/callback
- Preview (wildcard):
https://*.your-domain.com/oauth/callback
- Local Development:
http://localhost:3000/oauth/callback
Configuration Options
Basic Configuration
The minimal configuration requires only your Clerk publishable key:
authentication: { type: "clerk", clerkPubKey: "pk_live_xxxxxxxxxxxxx" }
Troubleshooting
Common Issues
Invalid Publishable Key: Ensure you're using the publishable key (starts with
pk_) and not the secret key.
Authentication Not Working: Verify that your Clerk application is active and not in development mode when deploying to production.
Redirect Issues: Check that your domain is added to the allowed redirect URLs in Clerk if using custom redirects.
Next Steps
- Explore Clerk's documentation for advanced features
- Learn about protecting routes in your documentation
- Configure user roles and permissions in Clerk