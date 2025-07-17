Authentication Supabase Authentication Setup

Supabase is an open-source Firebase alternative that provides authentication, database, and storage services. This guide shows you how to integrate Supabase authentication with your Zudoku documentation site.

Prerequisites

You'll need a Supabase project. If you don't have one, create a free Supabase project to get started.

Setup Steps

Configure Authentication Provider In your Supabase Dashboard: Navigate to Authentication → Providers

→ Enable your preferred authentication provider (GitHub, Google, Azure, etc.)

Configure the provider settings: Redirect URL : https://your-project.supabase.co/auth/v1/callback Copy any required credentials (Client ID, Client Secret) from the provider

Get Your Project Credentials From your Supabase project dashboard: Go to Settings → API

→ Copy your Project URL (looks like https://your-project.supabase.co )

(looks like ) Copy your anon public API key Configure Zudoku Add the Supabase configuration to your Zudoku configuration file: Code Code // zudoku.config.ts export default { // ... other configuration authentication: { type: "supabase" , provider: "github" , // or any supported provider supabaseUrl: "https://your-project.supabase.co" , supabaseKey: "<your-anon-public-key>" , redirectToAfterSignUp: "/" , redirectToAfterSignIn: "/" , redirectToAfterSignOut: "/" , }, // ... other configuration };

Supported Providers

Supabase supports numerous authentication providers. Use any of these values for the provider field:

apple - Sign in with Apple

- Sign in with Apple azure - Microsoft Azure AD

- Microsoft Azure AD bitbucket - Bitbucket

- Bitbucket discord - Discord

- Discord facebook - Facebook

- Facebook figma - Figma

- Figma github - GitHub

- GitHub gitlab - GitLab

- GitLab google - Google

- Google kakao - Kakao

- Kakao keycloak - Keycloak

- Keycloak linkedin / linkedin_oidc - LinkedIn

/ - LinkedIn notion - Notion

- Notion slack / slack_oidc - Slack

/ - Slack spotify - Spotify

- Spotify twitch - Twitch

- Twitch twitter - Twitter/X

- Twitter/X workos - WorkOS

- WorkOS zoom - Zoom

- Zoom fly - Fly.io

Configuration Options

Redirect Configuration

Customize redirect behavior after authentication events:

Code Code authentication : { type : "supabase" , provider : "google" , supabaseUrl : "https://your-project.supabase.co" , supabaseKey : "<your-anon-public-key>" , redirectToAfterSignUp : "/welcome" , // After successful sign up redirectToAfterSignIn : "/dashboard" , // After successful sign in redirectToAfterSignOut : "/" , // After sign out }

Advanced Configuration

Custom User Metadata

Store additional user information in Supabase:

Create a profiles table in your Supabase database Set up a trigger to create profile records on user signup Access this data in your application as needed

Troubleshooting

Common Issues

Invalid API Key: Ensure you're using the anon public key, not the service_role key. Provider Not Working: Verify the provider is enabled in your Supabase dashboard and properly configured with the correct redirect URLs. Redirect URLs: For local development, update your redirect URLs in both Supabase and the OAuth provider to include http://localhost:3000 . CORS Errors: Check that your site's domain is properly configured in Supabase's allowed URLs.

Next Steps

Explore Supabase Auth documentation for advanced features

Learn about protecting routes in your documentation