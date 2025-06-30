Extending Custom Plugins

Zudoku is highly extensible. You can create custom plugins to add new functionality to your documentation site. This guide will show you how to create and use plugins in your Zudoku configuration.

Plugin Types

All plugins in Zudoku must implement the ZudokuPlugin type, which is a union of these plugin interfaces:

CommonPlugin : Basic plugin with initialization, head elements, and MDX component customization

: Basic plugin with initialization, head elements, and MDX component customization ProfileMenuPlugin : Add custom items to the profile menu

: Add custom items to the profile menu NavigationPlugin : Define custom routes and sidebar items

: Define custom routes and sidebar items ApiIdentityPlugin : Provide API identities for testing

: Provide API identities for testing SearchProviderPlugin : Implement custom search functionality

: Implement custom search functionality EventConsumerPlugin: Handle custom events

You can find all available plugin interfaces in the Zudoku source code.

Defining Plugins

You can define plugins in your Zudoku configuration using objects with explicit type declarations:

Common Plugin Example

Code ( tsx ) import { ZudokuPlugin } from "zudoku" ; const commonPlugin : ZudokuPlugin = { initialize : async ( context ) => { // Initialization logic }, getHead : () => < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "/custom-styles.css" />, getMdxComponents : () => ({ // Custom MDX components }), }; const config : ZudokuConfig = { // ... other config plugins: [commonPlugin], };

API Identity Plugin Example

Code ( tsx ) import { ZudokuPlugin, ApiIdentity } from "zudoku" ; const apiIdentityPlugin : ZudokuPlugin = { getIdentities : async ( context ) => { return [ { label: "Test User" , id: "test-user" , authorizeRequest : ( request : Request ) => { request.headers. set ( "Authorization" , "Bearer test-token" ); return request; }, }, ] as ApiIdentity []; }, }; // In your zudoku.config.tsx const config : ZudokuConfig = { // ... other config plugins: [apiIdentityPlugin], };

Example Implementations

Here are some common plugin implementations:

Google Tag Manager

Below is a sample of adding the necessary scripts for GTM, but this could apply to any tag manager or tracking script.

Code ( tsx ) import { ZudokuPlugin } from "zudoku" ; const commonPlugin : ZudokuPlugin = { getHead : () => { return ( < script > { ` (function (w, d, s, l, i) { w[l] = w[l] || []; w[l].push({ "gtm.start": new Date().getTime(), event: "gtm.js" }); var f = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0], j = d.createElement(s), dl = l != "dataLayer" ? "&l=" + l : ""; j.async = true; j.src = "https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtm.js?id=" + i + dl; f.parentNode.insertBefore(j, f); })(window, document, "script", "dataLayer", "GTM-<YOUR GTM ID HERE>");` } </ script > ); }, };

Navigation Plugin

Code ( tsx ) import { ZudokuPlugin, RouteObject } from "zudoku" ; const navigationPlugin : ZudokuPlugin = { getRoutes : () : RouteObject [] => { return [ { path: "/custom" , element: < CustomPage />, }, ]; }, getSidebar : async ( path : string ) => { // Return custom sidebar items return { items: [{ id: "custom" , label: "Custom Page" }], }; }, };

Event Consumer Plugin

Code ( tsx ) import { ZudokuPlugin } from "zudoku" ; const eventConsumerPlugin : ZudokuPlugin = { events: { location : ({ from , to }) => { if ( ! from) { console. log ( `Initial navigation to: ${ to . pathname }` ); } else { console. log ( `Navigation from ${ from . pathname } to ${ to . pathname }` ); } }, }, };