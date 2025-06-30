Extending
Custom Plugins
Zudoku is highly extensible. You can create custom plugins to add new functionality to your documentation site. This guide will show you how to create and use plugins in your Zudoku configuration.
Plugin Types
All plugins in Zudoku must implement the
ZudokuPlugin type, which is a union of these plugin interfaces:
- CommonPlugin: Basic plugin with initialization, head elements, and MDX component customization
- ProfileMenuPlugin: Add custom items to the profile menu
- NavigationPlugin: Define custom routes and sidebar items
- ApiIdentityPlugin: Provide API identities for testing
- SearchProviderPlugin: Implement custom search functionality
- EventConsumerPlugin: Handle custom events
You can find all available plugin interfaces in the Zudoku source code.
Defining Plugins
You can define plugins in your Zudoku configuration using objects with explicit type declarations:
Common Plugin Example
Code(tsx)
import { ZudokuPlugin } from "zudoku"; const commonPlugin: ZudokuPlugin = { initialize: async (context) => { // Initialization logic }, getHead: () => <link rel="stylesheet" href="/custom-styles.css" />, getMdxComponents: () => ({ // Custom MDX components }), }; const config: ZudokuConfig = { // ... other config plugins: [commonPlugin], };
API Identity Plugin Example
Code(tsx)
import { ZudokuPlugin, ApiIdentity } from "zudoku"; const apiIdentityPlugin: ZudokuPlugin = { getIdentities: async (context) => { return [ { label: "Test User", id: "test-user", authorizeRequest: (request: Request) => { request.headers.set("Authorization", "Bearer test-token"); return request; }, }, ] as ApiIdentity[]; }, }; // In your zudoku.config.tsx const config: ZudokuConfig = { // ... other config plugins: [apiIdentityPlugin], };
Example Implementations
Here are some common plugin implementations:
Google Tag Manager
Below is a sample of adding the necessary scripts for GTM, but this could apply to any tag manager or tracking script.
Code(tsx)
import { ZudokuPlugin } from "zudoku"; const commonPlugin: ZudokuPlugin = { getHead: () => { return ( <script> {` (function (w, d, s, l, i) { w[l] = w[l] || []; w[l].push({ "gtm.start": new Date().getTime(), event: "gtm.js" }); var f = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0], j = d.createElement(s), dl = l != "dataLayer" ? "&l=" + l : ""; j.async = true; j.src = "https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtm.js?id=" + i + dl; f.parentNode.insertBefore(j, f); })(window, document, "script", "dataLayer", "GTM-<YOUR GTM ID HERE>");`} </script> ); }, };
Navigation Plugin
Code(tsx)
import { ZudokuPlugin, RouteObject } from "zudoku"; const navigationPlugin: ZudokuPlugin = { getRoutes: (): RouteObject[] => { return [ { path: "/custom", element: <CustomPage />, }, ]; }, getSidebar: async (path: string) => { // Return custom sidebar items return { items: [{ id: "custom", label: "Custom Page" }], }; }, };
Event Consumer Plugin
Code(tsx)
import { ZudokuPlugin } from "zudoku"; const eventConsumerPlugin: ZudokuPlugin = { events: { location: ({ from, to }) => { if (!from) { console.log(`Initial navigation to: ${to.pathname}`); } else { console.log(`Navigation from ${from.pathname} to ${to.pathname}`); } }, }, };
