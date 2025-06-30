Extending Vite Config

Zuplo is built on top of Vite and can be customized using a Vite configuration file if advanced functionality is required.

Not all configurations are supported in Zudoku, but common tasks like adding plugins will generally work as expected. Simply create a vite.config.ts file in the root of your project and set the configuration options as needed.

Zudoku will automatically pick up the configuration file and will use it to augment the built-in configuration.

You can find an example project on GitHub that demonstrates how to use a custom Vite configuration with Zudoku.