Slots provide a powerful way to inject custom content into predefined locations throughout Zudoku. They allow you to extend the default layout and functionality without modifying the core components.
Configuration
You can define slots in your
zudoku.config.tsx file using the
slots property:
Code(tsx)
import type { ZudokuConfig } from "zudoku"; import { Button } from "zudoku/ui/Button.js"; const config: ZudokuConfig = { // ... other config slots: { "head-navigation-end": () => ( <div className="flex items-center gap-2"> <Button variant="ghost" size="icon" asChild> <a href="https://github.com/your-repo"> <GithubIcon className="w-4 h-4" /> </a> </Button> </div> ), "footer-before": <div>Custom footer content</div>, }, }; export default config;
Slot Types
Slots accept either:
- React components/elements: JSX elements
- Function components: Functions that return JSX elements and receive routing props
Code(tsx)
slots: { // JSX element "footer-after": <CustomFooter />, // Function with access to routing props "head-navigation-end": ({ navigate, location, searchParams }) => ( <Button onClick={() => navigate('/settings')} variant={location.pathname === '/settings' ? 'default' : 'ghost'} > Settings </Button> ), }
Functions receive an object with routing properties:
location- Current route location
navigate- Navigation function
searchParams- URL search parameters
setSearchParams- Function to update search parameters
params- Route parameters
Type Safety
Zudoku provides full TypeScript support for slot names. All predefined slot names will show up with autocomplete when you type them in your configuration.
Advanced Usage
For more advanced slot usage, including programmatic slot management, dynamic content, and adding custom slot names, see the Slot Component documentation.
Examples
Adding Social Links to Header
Code(tsx)
slots: { "head-navigation-end": () => ( <div className="flex items-center gap-2"> <Button variant="ghost" size="icon" asChild> <a href="https://github.com/your-org" target="_blank"> <GithubIcon className="w-4 h-4" /> </a> </Button> <Button variant="ghost" size="icon" asChild> <a href="https://discord.gg/your-server" target="_blank"> <DiscordIcon className="w-4 h-4" /> </a> </Button> </div> ), }
Dynamic Content with Routing
Code(tsx)
slots: { "top-navigation-side": ({ location, navigate }) => ( <div className="flex items-center gap-2"> <Button variant={location.pathname === '/docs' ? 'default' : 'ghost'} onClick={() => navigate('/docs')} > Documentation </Button> <Button variant={location.pathname === '/api' ? 'default' : 'ghost'} onClick={() => navigate('/api')} > API Reference </Button> </div> ), }
