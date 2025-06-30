Cloudflare Pages
Pages is a low configuration way of publishing your documentation.
Prerequisites
To publish your site to Cloudflare Pages you will need:
- A Cloudflare account
Optionally, you may also need:
- A GitHub or GitLab account (optional)
Deploying to Pages
Cloudflare offers three different ways to create Pages sites.
- Using the Cloudflare CLI
- Directly uploading the files using drag and drop, or their Wrangler CLI
- Integration with GitHub or GitLab
It's up to you which approach you choose but the fastest approach is to use the Wrangler CLI.
Deploy using Wrangler
Wrangler makes light work of deploying to Cloudflare Pages, but first you need to get your files in order.
Build the static version of your documentation site by running:
Code
npm run build
This will generate a new folder called
dist that contains all the files that you need to deploy.
Next, if you don't already have one, create a new Pages project:
Code
npx wrangler pages project create
Finally, deploy the files to the new project:
Code
npx wrangler pages deploy ./dist
Within a few seconds the site will be live and viewable at
<your-project-name>.pages.dev.