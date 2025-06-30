Vercel
Vercel offers multiple ways to deploy to its service, including via GitHub, and their CLI. You can read more about them in their Deployments Overview.
Prerequisites
To deploy to Vercel you will need:
- A Vercel account (free)
- A GitHub account (if deploying via GitHub)
- The Vercel CLI
Deploying your Zudoku powered documentation using the Vercel CLI is what we will cover in this guide.
Install the CLI
To get started you need to install the CLI:
Code
npm i -g vercel
Setup a new project
Next, set up a new Vercel project in the root of your docs:
Code
vercel
This command will set up everything that is needed to deploy your documentation to Vercel.
It will ask some specific questions including the project name and where the code is located. You can answer however you like for these.
When you get to this step:
Code(bash)
No framework detected. Default Project Settings: - Build Command: `npm run vercel-build` or `npm run build` - Development Command: None - Install Command: `yarn install`, `pnpm install`, `npm install`, or `bun install` - Output Directory: `public` if it exists, or `.` ? Want to modify these settings? (y/N)
Answer Yes and select to modify the Output Directory.
By default Vercel looks for a directory named
public, but the Zudoku build will be found in
dist. Set the output directory like this:
Code(bash)
? What's your Output Directory? dist
After this is complete, your site will build and Vercel will respond with the URL for you to test it.
Clean URLs
You will almost certainly want to enable clean URLs for your site. This will remove the
.html extension from your URLs. You can do this by adding a
cleanUrls property to your
vercel.json file. See the Vercel Configuration for more information.
Redirects
If you have redirects configured in your Zuplo configuration, you will need to also add those to your
vercel.json file. See the Vercel Configuration for more information.
This is a current limitation. See #115.