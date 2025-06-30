Deployment
GitHub Pages
GitHub Pages is a great way to publish your documentation, especially if you are using GitHub for source control.
Prerequisites
To publish your site to GitHub Pages you will need:
- A GitHub account
Deploying to GitHub Pages
Use the GitHub Actions Workflow.
You might need to configure the
basePath in your zudoku.config.ts depending on how your site is hosted. For instance, if your site is available at username.github.io/your-repo/ you would set the
basePath to
/your-repo.
Code(typescript)
import type { ZudokuConfig } from "zudoku"; const config: ZudokuConfig = { basePath: "/your-repo", //... };
Last modified on