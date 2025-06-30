Deployment GitHub Pages

GitHub Pages is a great way to publish your documentation, especially if you are using GitHub for source control.

Prerequisites

To publish your site to GitHub Pages you will need:

A GitHub account

Deploying to GitHub Pages

Use the GitHub Actions Workflow.

You might need to configure the basePath in your zudoku.config.ts depending on how your site is hosted. For instance, if your site is available at username.github.io/your-repo/ you would set the basePath to /your-repo .

Code ( typescript ) import type { ZudokuConfig } from "zudoku" ; const config : ZudokuConfig = { basePath: "/your-repo" , //... };