Guides Static Files

Zudoku makes it easy to serve static files like images, PDFs, or any other assets alongside your documentation. Any files placed in the public directory will be served at the root path / during dev, and copied to the root of the dist directory as-is.

Note that you should always reference public assets using root absolute path - for example, public/icon.png should be referenced in source code as /icon.png .

Usage

Create a public directory in your project root if it doesn't exist already Place any static files in this directory Reference these files in your documentation using the root path /

Example

If you have the following structure:

Code your-project/ ├── public/ │ ├── images/ │ │ └── diagram.png │ └── documents/ │ └── api-spec.pdf └── ...

You can reference these files using markdown like this:

Code ( md ) ![ API Architecture ]( /images/diagram.png )

If you want users to download a file like a PDF, you can use an anchor tag like this:

Code ( html ) < a href = "/documents/api-spec.pdf" download = "/documents/api-spec.pdf" >Download API specification</ a >

Relative paths

If you want to reference a file that is in the same directory as the current file, you can also use a relative path:

page.mdx ( md ) ![ API Architecture ]( ./image.png )