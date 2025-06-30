Environment Variables
Zudoku is built on top of Vite and uses their approach for managing environment variables.
Zudoku exposes environment variables under the
import.meta.env object as strings automatically.
To prevent accidentally leaking environment variables to the client, only variables prefixed with
ZUDOKU_PUBLIC_ are exposed to your Zudoku-processed code.
Security Notice
Environment variables prefixed with
ZUDOKU_PUBLIC_ will be exposed to the client-side code and visible in the browser. Never use this prefix for sensitive information like API keys, passwords, or other secrets.
Local Env Files
When developing locally, you can create a
.env file in the root of your project and add environment-specific variables. See the Vite documentation for more information on supported files.
Here is an example of a
.env.local file:
Code(sh)
ZUDOKU_PUBLIC_PAGE_TITLE=My Page Title
You can access this variable in your application like this:
Code(ts)
const title = import.meta.env.ZUDOKU_PUBLIC_PAGE_TITLE;
Configuration Files
Environment variables can also be used in your configuration files. When referencing environment variables in your configuration files, you can use
process.env directly.
Code(ts)
import type { ZudokuConfig } from "zudoku"; const config: ZudokuConfig = { authentication: { type: "auth0", clientId: process.env.ZUDOKU_PUBLIC_AUTH_CLIENT_ID, domain: process.env.ZUDOKU_PUBLIC_AUTH_DOMAIN, }, };
React Components
If you need to access environment variables inside a custom react component, you can access them via
import.meta.env. Public environment variables are inlined during the build process.
Code(tsx)
import React from "react"; export const MyComponent = () => { return <h1>{import.meta.env.ZUDOKU_PUBLIC_PAGE_TITLE}</h1>; };
IntelliSense for TypeScript
By default, Zudoku provides type definitions for
import.meta.env in
zudoku/client.d.ts. While you can define more custom env variables in
.env.[mode] files, you may want to get TypeScript IntelliSense for user-defined env variables that are prefixed with
ZUDOKU_PUBLIC_.
To achieve this, you can create a
zudoku-env.d.ts in the src directory, then augment
ImportMetaEnv like this:
Code(typescript)
/// <reference types="zudoku/client" /> interface ImportMetaEnv { readonly ZUDOKU_PUBLIC_APP_TITLE: string; // more env variables... } interface ImportMeta { readonly env: ImportMetaEnv; }
Imports will break type augmentation
If the
ImportMetaEnv augmentation does not work, make sure you do not have any import statements in
vite-env.d.ts. A helpful explanation can be found on this StackOverflow reply.