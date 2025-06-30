Guides

Schema Processors

Schema processors are functions that transform your OpenAPI schemas before they are used in the documentation. They are defined in your zudoku.build.ts file and can be used to modify schemas in various ways.

For information on how to configure processors in your project, see the Build Configuration guide.

Built-in Processors

Zudoku provides several built-in processors that you can use to transform your schemas:

removeExtensions

Removes OpenAPI extensions ( x- prefixed properties) from your schema:

Code ( ts ) import { removeExtensions } from "zudoku/processors/removeExtensions" ; import type { ZudokuBuildConfig } from "zudoku" ; const buildConfig : ZudokuBuildConfig = { processors: [ // Remove all x- prefixed properties removeExtensions (), // Remove specific extensions removeExtensions ({ keys: [ "x-internal" , "x-deprecated" ], }), // Remove extensions based on a custom filter removeExtensions ({ shouldRemove : ( key ) => key. startsWith ( "x-zuplo" ), }), ], }; export default buildConfig;

removeParameters

Removes parameters from your schema:

Code ( ts ) import { removeParameters } from "zudoku/processors/removeParameters" ; import type { ZudokuBuildConfig } from "zudoku" ; const buildConfig : ZudokuBuildConfig = { processors: [ // Remove parameters by name removeParameters ({ names: [ "apiKey" , "secret" ], }), // Remove parameters by location removeParameters ({ in: [ "header" , "query" ], }), // Remove parameters based on a custom filter removeParameters ({ shouldRemove : ({ parameter }) => parameter[ "x-internal" ], }), ], }; export default buildConfig;

removePaths

Removes paths or operations from your schema:

Code ( ts ) import { removePaths } from "zudoku/processors/removePaths" ; import type { ZudokuBuildConfig } from "zudoku" ; const buildConfig : ZudokuBuildConfig = { processors: [ // Remove entire paths removePaths ({ paths: { "/internal" : true , "/admin" : [ "get" , "post" ], }, }), // Remove paths based on a custom filter removePaths ({ shouldRemove : ({ path , method , operation }) => operation[ "x-internal" ], }), ], }; export default buildConfig;

If you are missing a processor that you think should be built-in, please don't hesitate to open an issue on GitHub.

Custom Processors

You can also create your own processors. Here's a simple example that adds a description to all operations:

Code ( ts ) import type { ZudokuBuildConfig } from "zudoku" ; async function addDescriptionProcessor ({ schema }) { if ( ! schema.paths) return schema; // Add a description to all operations Object. values (schema.paths). forEach (( path ) => { Object. values (path). forEach (( operation ) => { if ( typeof operation === "object" ) { operation.description = "This is a public API endpoint" ; } }); }); return schema; } const buildConfig : ZudokuBuildConfig = { processors: [addDescriptionProcessor], }; export default buildConfig;

Adding Server URLs

Code ( ts ) import type { ZudokuBuildConfig } from "zudoku" ; async function addServerUrl ({ schema }) { return { ... schema, servers: [{ url: "https://api.example.com" }], }; } const buildConfig : ZudokuBuildConfig = { processors: [addServerUrl], }; export default buildConfig;

Best Practices

Handle missing properties : Check for the existence of properties before accessing them

: Check for the existence of properties before accessing them Return the schema : Always return the transformed schema, even if no changes were made

: Always return the transformed schema, even if no changes were made Use async/await : Processors can be async functions, which is useful for more complex transformations

: Processors can be async functions, which is useful for more complex transformations Chain processors: Processors are executed in order, so you can chain multiple transformations