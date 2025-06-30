Colors & Theme
Zudoku provides flexible theming options allowing you to customize colors, import themes from shadcn registries, and add custom CSS. You can create cohesive light and dark mode experiences that match your brand.
Try out the interactive Theme Playground to experiment with colors and see real-time previews of your theme changes.
The theme system is built on shadcn/ui theming and Tailwind v4, giving us a great foundation to build upon:
- CSS variables match
shadcn/uiconventions
- Tailwind v4 CSS variable system for modern styling
- Theme editors like tweakcn work out of the box
- Shadcn registries are supported
Custom Colors
You can manually define colors for both light and dark modes, either by extending the default theme or creating a completely custom theme. Colors can be specified as hex values, RGB, HSL, OKLCH, etc. - basically anything that is supported by Tailwind CSS:
zudoku.config.ts(tsx)
const config = { theme: { light: { background: "#ffffff", foreground: "#020817", card: "#ffffff", cardForeground: "#020817", popover: "#ffffff", popoverForeground: "#020817", primary: "#0284c7", primaryForeground: "#ffffff", secondary: "#f1f5f9", secondaryForeground: "#020817", muted: "#f1f5f9", mutedForeground: "#64748b", accent: "#f1f5f9", accentForeground: "#020817", destructive: "#ef4444", destructiveForeground: "#ffffff", border: "#e2e8f0", input: "#e2e8f0", ring: "#0284c7", radius: "0.5rem", }, dark: { background: "#020817", foreground: "#f8fafc", card: "#020817", cardForeground: "#f8fafc", popover: "#020817", popoverForeground: "#f8fafc", primary: "#0ea5e9", primaryForeground: "#f8fafc", secondary: "#1e293b", secondaryForeground: "#f8fafc", muted: "#1e293b", mutedForeground: "#94a3b8", accent: "#1e293b", accentForeground: "#f8fafc", destructive: "#ef4444", destructiveForeground: "#f8fafc", border: "#1e293b", input: "#1e293b", ring: "#0ea5e9", radius: "0.5rem", }, }, };
Available Theme Variables
|Variable
|Description
background
|Main background color
foreground
|Main text color
card
|Card background color
cardForeground
|Card text color
popover
|Popover background color
popoverForeground
|Popover text color
primary
|Primary action color
primaryForeground
|Text color on primary backgrounds
secondary
|Secondary action color
secondaryForeground
|Text color on secondary backgrounds
muted
|Muted/subtle background color
mutedForeground
|Text color for muted elements
accent
|Accent color for highlights
accentForeground
|Text color on accent backgrounds
destructive
|Color for destructive actions
destructiveForeground
|Text color on destructive backgrounds
border
|Border color
input
|Input field border color
ring
|Focus ring color
radius
|Border radius value
While shadcn/ui defines additional theme variables, Zudoku currently uses only these core variables.
shadcn Registry Integration
The easiest way to customize your theme is by using a Shadcn registry theme. For example you can use the great tweakcn visual theme editor.
Using tweakcn Themes
-
Visit tweakcn.com to select a preset or customize your theme visually
-
Copy the registry URL from the "Copy" section
-
Add it to your configuration:zudoku.config.ts(tsx)
const config = { theme: { registryUrl: "https://tweakcn.com/r/themes/northern-lights.json", }, };
-
The theme will then be automatically imported with all color variables, fonts, and styling configured for you 🚀
You can still override specific values if needed:
zudoku.config.ts(tsx)
const config = { theme: { registryUrl: "https://tweakcn.com/api/registry/theme/xyz123", // Override specific colors light: { primary: "#0066cc", }, dark: { primary: "#3399ff", }, }, };
Alternatively, you can copy the CSS code and paste it into your
customCss configuration:
zudoku.config.ts(tsx)
const config = { theme: { customCss: ` /* Copied CSS code */ `, }, };
Custom CSS
For advanced styling, you can add custom CSS either as a string or structured object:
CSS String
zudoku.config.ts(tsx)
const config = { theme: { customCss: ` .custom { background: linear-gradient(135deg, #667eea 0%, #764ba2 100%); } `, }, };
CSS Object
zudoku.config.ts(tsx)
const config = { theme: { customCss: { ".custom": { background: "linear-gradient(135deg, #667eea 0%, #764ba2 100%)", }, }, }, };
Default Theme
Zudoku comes with a built-in default theme based on shadcn/ui zinc base colors. If you want to start completely from scratch without any default styling, you can disable the default theme:
zudoku.config.ts(tsx)
const config = { theme: { noDefaultTheme: true, // Your custom theme configuration }, };
When
noDefaultTheme is set to
true, no default colors or styling will be applied, giving you complete control over your theme.
Changing this requires to restart the development server.
Complete Example
Here's a comprehensive example combining multiple theming approaches:
zudoku.config.ts(tsx)
const config = { theme: { // Import base theme from registry registryUrl: "https://tweakcn.com/api/registry/theme/modern-blue", // Override specific colors light: { primary: "#0066cc", accent: "#f0f9ff", }, dark: { primary: "#3399ff", accent: "#0c1b2e", }, // Custom fonts fonts: { sans: "Inter", mono: "JetBrains Mono", }, // Additional custom styling customCss: { ".hero-section": { background: "var(--primary)", color: "var(--primary-foreground)", padding: "2rem", "border-radius": "var(--radius)", }, }, }, };
This configuration imports a base theme, customizes colors for both light and dark modes, sets fonts, and adds custom component styling.