Colors & Theme

Zudoku provides flexible theming options allowing you to customize colors, import themes from shadcn registries, and add custom CSS. You can create cohesive light and dark mode experiences that match your brand.

Try out the interactive Theme Playground to experiment with colors and see real-time previews of your theme changes.

The theme system is built on shadcn/ui theming and Tailwind v4, giving us a great foundation to build upon:

Custom Colors

You can manually define colors for both light and dark modes, either by extending the default theme or creating a completely custom theme. Colors can be specified as hex values, RGB, HSL, OKLCH, etc. - basically anything that is supported by Tailwind CSS:

zudoku.config.ts ( tsx ) const config = { theme: { light: { background: "#ffffff" , foreground: "#020817" , card: "#ffffff" , cardForeground: "#020817" , popover: "#ffffff" , popoverForeground: "#020817" , primary: "#0284c7" , primaryForeground: "#ffffff" , secondary: "#f1f5f9" , secondaryForeground: "#020817" , muted: "#f1f5f9" , mutedForeground: "#64748b" , accent: "#f1f5f9" , accentForeground: "#020817" , destructive: "#ef4444" , destructiveForeground: "#ffffff" , border: "#e2e8f0" , input: "#e2e8f0" , ring: "#0284c7" , radius: "0.5rem" , }, dark: { background: "#020817" , foreground: "#f8fafc" , card: "#020817" , cardForeground: "#f8fafc" , popover: "#020817" , popoverForeground: "#f8fafc" , primary: "#0ea5e9" , primaryForeground: "#f8fafc" , secondary: "#1e293b" , secondaryForeground: "#f8fafc" , muted: "#1e293b" , mutedForeground: "#94a3b8" , accent: "#1e293b" , accentForeground: "#f8fafc" , destructive: "#ef4444" , destructiveForeground: "#f8fafc" , border: "#1e293b" , input: "#1e293b" , ring: "#0ea5e9" , radius: "0.5rem" , }, }, };

Available Theme Variables

Variable Description background Main background color foreground Main text color card Card background color cardForeground Card text color popover Popover background color popoverForeground Popover text color primary Primary action color primaryForeground Text color on primary backgrounds secondary Secondary action color secondaryForeground Text color on secondary backgrounds muted Muted/subtle background color mutedForeground Text color for muted elements accent Accent color for highlights accentForeground Text color on accent backgrounds destructive Color for destructive actions destructiveForeground Text color on destructive backgrounds border Border color input Input field border color ring Focus ring color radius Border radius value

While shadcn/ui defines additional theme variables, Zudoku currently uses only these core variables.

shadcn Registry Integration

The easiest way to customize your theme is by using a Shadcn registry theme. For example you can use the great tweakcn visual theme editor.

Using tweakcn Themes

Visit tweakcn.com to select a preset or customize your theme visually Copy the registry URL from the "Copy" section Add it to your configuration: zudoku.config.ts ( tsx ) const config = { theme: { registryUrl: "https://tweakcn.com/r/themes/northern-lights.json" , }, }; The theme will then be automatically imported with all color variables, fonts, and styling configured for you 🚀

You can still override specific values if needed:

zudoku.config.ts ( tsx ) const config = { theme: { registryUrl: "https://tweakcn.com/api/registry/theme/xyz123" , // Override specific colors light: { primary: "#0066cc" , }, dark: { primary: "#3399ff" , }, }, };

Alternatively, you can copy the CSS code and paste it into your customCss configuration:

zudoku.config.ts ( tsx ) const config = { theme: { customCss: ` /* Copied CSS code */ ` , }, };

Custom CSS

For advanced styling, you can add custom CSS either as a string or structured object:

CSS String

zudoku.config.ts ( tsx ) const config = { theme: { customCss: ` .custom { background: linear-gradient(135deg, #667eea 0%, #764ba2 100%); } ` , }, };

CSS Object

zudoku.config.ts ( tsx ) const config = { theme: { customCss: { ".custom" : { background: "linear-gradient(135deg, #667eea 0%, #764ba2 100%)" , }, }, }, };

Default Theme

Zudoku comes with a built-in default theme based on shadcn/ui zinc base colors. If you want to start completely from scratch without any default styling, you can disable the default theme:

zudoku.config.ts ( tsx ) const config = { theme: { noDefaultTheme: true , // Your custom theme configuration }, };

When noDefaultTheme is set to true , no default colors or styling will be applied, giving you complete control over your theme. Changing this requires to restart the development server.

Complete Example

Here's a comprehensive example combining multiple theming approaches:

zudoku.config.ts ( tsx ) const config = { theme: { // Import base theme from registry registryUrl: "https://tweakcn.com/api/registry/theme/modern-blue" , // Override specific colors light: { primary: "#0066cc" , accent: "#f0f9ff" , }, dark: { primary: "#3399ff" , accent: "#0c1b2e" , }, // Custom fonts fonts: { sans: "Inter" , mono: "JetBrains Mono" , }, // Additional custom styling customCss: { ".hero-section" : { background: "var(--primary)" , color: "var(--primary-foreground)" , padding: "2rem" , "border-radius" : "var(--radius)" , }, }, }, };

This configuration imports a base theme, customizes colors for both light and dark modes, sets fonts, and adds custom component styling.