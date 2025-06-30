Writing Admonitions

In addition to the basic Markdown syntax, we have a special admonitions syntax by wrapping text with a set of 3 colons, followed by a label denoting its type.

Admonitions are also commonly referred to as "Callouts". For programmatic usage, see the Callout component.

Example:

Code ( markdown ) :::note Some **content** with _Markdown_ `syntax` . Check [ this `api` ]( # ). ::: :::tip Some **content** with _Markdown_ `syntax` . Check [ this `api` ]( # ). ::: :::info Some **content** with _Markdown_ `syntax` . Check [ this `api` ]( # ). ::: :::warning Some **content** with _Markdown_ `syntax` . Check [ this `api` ]( # ). ::: :::danger Some **content** with _Markdown_ `syntax` . Check [ this `api` ]( # ). :::

Some content with Markdown syntax . Check this api .

Some content with Markdown syntax . Check this api .

Some content with Markdown syntax . Check this api .

Some content with Markdown syntax . Check this api .

Some content with Markdown syntax . Check this api .

With title

You can also add a title to the admonition by adding it after the type:

Code ( markdown ) :::warning{title="Warning of the day"} The path of the righteous man is beset on all sides by the iniquities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men. :::

Warning of the day The path of the righteous man is beset on all sides by the iniquities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men.

Usage with Prettier

If you use Prettier to format your Markdown files, Prettier might auto-format your code to invalid admonition syntax. To avoid this problem, add empty lines around the starting and ending directives. This is also why the examples we show here all have empty lines around the content.

Code ( markdown ) <!-- Prettier doesn't change this --> :::note Hello world ::: <!-- Prettier changes this --> :::note Hello world ::: <!-- to this --> ::: note Hello world:::