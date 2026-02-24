A tabbed code block component that groups multiple code blocks into a single unified view. Useful for showing the same example in different languages or alternative commands for different package managers.
In MDX, the
CodeTabs component is available by default and doesn't need an explicit import.
Usage
Wrap multiple fenced code blocks with
<CodeTabs> and they will render as tabs. Tab labels are
automatically inferred from the code block language.
const greeting: string = "Hello, world!";
console.log(greeting);
Code
<CodeTabs> ```ts const greeting: string = "Hello, world!"; console.log(greeting); ``` ```js const greeting = "Hello, world!"; console.log(greeting); ``` ```py greeting = "Hello, world!" print(greeting) ``` </CodeTabs>
Custom Labels
Use the
title meta attribute on each code block to set a custom tab label. This is especially
useful when multiple code blocks share the same language.
pnpm add zudoku
Code
<CodeTabs> ```sh title="pnpm" icon="pnpm" pnpm add zudoku ``` ```sh title="npm" icon="npm" npm install zudoku ``` ```sh title="yarn" icon="yarn" yarn add zudoku ``` </CodeTabs>
Synced Tabs
Use the
syncKey prop to keep multiple
CodeTabs instances in sync. When a user selects a tab in
one group, all groups with the same
syncKey update to match. The selection is persisted to
localStorage and synced across browser tabs.
pnpm run build
pnpm run build
Code
<CodeTabs syncKey="package-manager"> ```sh title="pnpm" icon="pnpm" pnpm add zudoku ``` ```sh title="npm" icon="npm" npm install zudoku ``` </CodeTabs> <!-- repeat above -->
Programmatic Usage
Usually it's recommended to use fenced code blocks in MDX files. However, when building reusable
components (e.g. in your MDX component config), fenced code blocks aren't processed by the MDX
pipeline. Use
CodeTabPanel directly instead:
Code
import { CodeTabs, CodeTabPanel } from "zudoku/ui/CodeTabs"; const InstallTabs = ({ pkg }: { pkg: string }) => ( <CodeTabs syncKey="package-manager"> <CodeTabPanel language="sh" title="pnpm" icon="pnpm" code={`pnpm add ${pkg}`} /> <CodeTabPanel language="sh" title="npm" icon="npm" code={`npm install ${pkg}`} /> <CodeTabPanel language="sh" title="yarn" icon="yarn" code={`yarn add ${pkg}`} /> </CodeTabs> );
CodeTabPanel Props
|Prop
|Type
|Description
code
string
|The code content to display. Required.
language
string
|Language for syntax highlighting and label inference.
title
string
|Custom tab label. Falls back to
language.
icon
string
|Override the language icon (e.g.
"pnpm",
"npm").
meta
string
|Raw meta string like in code blocks (e.g.
"showLineNumbers").
Props
|Prop
|Type
|Description
syncKey
string
|Sync selected tab across all
CodeTabs with the same key. Persisted to localStorage and across tabs.
hideIcon
boolean
|Hide the language icon in tabs. Defaults to
false.