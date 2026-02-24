Documentation CodeTabs Copy page

A tabbed code block component that groups multiple code blocks into a single unified view. Useful for showing the same example in different languages or alternative commands for different package managers.

In MDX, the CodeTabs component is available by default and doesn't need an explicit import.

Usage

Wrap multiple fenced code blocks with <CodeTabs> and they will render as tabs. Tab labels are automatically inferred from the code block language.

ts js py const greeting : string = "Hello, world!" ; console. log (greeting);

MDX Code < CodeTabs > ``` ts const greeting : string = "Hello, world!" ; console. log (greeting); ``` ``` js const greeting = "Hello, world!" ; console. log (greeting); ``` ``` py greeting = "Hello, world!" print (greeting) ``` </ CodeTabs >

Custom Labels

Use the title meta attribute on each code block to set a custom tab label. This is especially useful when multiple code blocks share the same language.

pnpm npm yarn pnpm add zudoku

MDX Code < CodeTabs > ``` sh title="pnpm" icon="pnpm" pnpm add zudoku ``` ``` sh title="npm" icon="npm" npm install zudoku ``` ``` sh title="yarn" icon="yarn" yarn add zudoku ``` </ CodeTabs >

Synced Tabs

Use the syncKey prop to keep multiple CodeTabs instances in sync. When a user selects a tab in one group, all groups with the same syncKey update to match. The selection is persisted to localStorage and synced across browser tabs.

pnpm npm pnpm run build pnpm npm pnpm run build

MDX Code < CodeTabs syncKey = "package-manager" > ``` sh title="pnpm" icon="pnpm" pnpm add zudoku ``` ``` sh title="npm" icon="npm" npm install zudoku ``` </ CodeTabs > < !-- repeat above -->

Programmatic Usage

Usually it's recommended to use fenced code blocks in MDX files. However, when building reusable components (e.g. in your MDX component config), fenced code blocks aren't processed by the MDX pipeline. Use CodeTabPanel directly instead:

Code Code import { CodeTabs, CodeTabPanel } from "zudoku/ui/CodeTabs" ; const InstallTabs = ({ pkg } : { pkg : string }) => ( < CodeTabs syncKey = "package-manager" > < CodeTabPanel language = "sh" title = "pnpm" icon = "pnpm" code = { `pnpm add ${ pkg }` } /> < CodeTabPanel language = "sh" title = "npm" icon = "npm" code = { `npm install ${ pkg }` } /> < CodeTabPanel language = "sh" title = "yarn" icon = "yarn" code = { `yarn add ${ pkg }` } /> </ CodeTabs > );

CodeTabPanel Props

Prop Type Description code string The code content to display. Required. language string Language for syntax highlighting and label inference. title string Custom tab label. Falls back to language . icon string Override the language icon (e.g. "pnpm" , "npm" ). meta string Raw meta string like in code blocks (e.g. "showLineNumbers" ).

Props

Prop Type Description syncKey string Sync selected tab across all CodeTabs with the same key. Persisted to localStorage and across tabs. hideIcon boolean Hide the language icon in tabs. Defaults to false .