Sidecar Box
A framed panel with an optional head, body, and footer. The OpenAPI plugin builds its sidecar with it (the request body, response, and example boxes), so reaching for it in custom plugin pages or MDX gives you content that matches that look.
Import
Code
import * as SidecarBox from "zudoku/ui/SidecarBox"; import { SyntaxHighlight } from "zudoku/ui/SyntaxHighlight";
Components
SidecarBox.Root- The outer framed container
SidecarBox.Head- Header row, typically a title or controls
SidecarBox.Body- Main content area with its own inner border
SidecarBox.Footer- Footer row for notes or actions
Head,
Body, and
Footer are all optional. Use just
Root and
Body for a plain framed panel.
With a status badge
The head is a plain flex row, so
justify-between aligns a title on the left and a status badge (or
any control) on the right, above an embedded code body.
curl https://api.example.com/users/usr_123 \
-H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN"
Code
<SidecarBox.Root> <SidecarBox.Head className="text-xs flex justify-between items-center"> <span className="font-medium">GET /users/{id}</span> <Badge variant="muted">200</Badge> </SidecarBox.Head> <SidecarBox.Body className="p-0"> <SyntaxHighlight embedded language="bash" className="rounded-none text-xs" code={curlExample} /> </SidecarBox.Body> </SidecarBox.Root>
Anatomy
All four parts together. The head and footer sit flush against the framed body in the middle.
Code
<SidecarBox.Root> <SidecarBox.Head className="font-medium">Response</SidecarBox.Head> <SidecarBox.Body className="p-3">A 200 response returns the user object.</SidecarBox.Body> <SidecarBox.Footer className="text-muted-foreground text-xs">application/json</SidecarBox.Footer> </SidecarBox.Root>
With a code block
For code or JSON, drop the body padding with
className="p-0" and let an embedded
SyntaxHighlight
own the spacing. This is the pattern the OpenAPI plugin uses for its example boxes.
{
"id": "usr_123",
"name": "Ada Lovelace",
"active": true
}
Code
<SidecarBox.Root> <SidecarBox.Head className="text-xs font-medium">Example response</SidecarBox.Head> <SidecarBox.Body className="p-0"> <SyntaxHighlight embedded language="json" className="rounded-none text-xs" code={`{ "id": "usr_123", "name": "Ada Lovelace", "active": true }`} /> </SidecarBox.Body> <SidecarBox.Footer className="text-muted-foreground text-xs">200 OK</SidecarBox.Footer> </SidecarBox.Root>
Props
Each part accepts
children and an optional
className to extend or override its styling.
|Component
|Description
SidecarBox.Root
|Outer frame. Sets the rounded border, background, and shadow.
SidecarBox.Head
|Top row. A flex container, so layout utilities apply directly.
SidecarBox.Body
|Content area with its own inner border. Use
p-0 for code blocks.
SidecarBox.Footer
|Bottom row for notes or actions.