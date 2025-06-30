shadcn/ui components

Welcome to Zudoku preview! Open a GitHub issue if you have feature requests or find any issues.
We use a couple components from shadcn/ui. To make them re-usable for and use them in your project you can import them from zudoku/ui/*.

For example:

Code(tsx)
 
import { Button } from "zudoku/ui/Button";

Following components are available:

