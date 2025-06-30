Welcome to Zudoku preview! Open a GitHub issue if you have feature requests or find any issues.
Zudoku
Configuration

Branding & Layout

We offer you to customize the main aspects of your Zudoku site's appearance and behavior.

Branding

Title, logo can be configured in under the site property:

zudoku.config.tsx(tsx)
 
const config = {
  site: {
    title: "My API Documentation",
    logo: {
      src: {
        light: "/path/to/light-logo.png",
        dark: "/path/to/dark-logo.png",
      },
      alt: "Company Logo",
    },
    // Other options...
  },
};

Available Options

Title

Set the title of your site next to the logo in the header:

zudoku.config.tsx(tsx)
 
{
  site: {
    title: "My API Documentation",
  }
}

Configure the site's logo with different versions for light and dark themes:

zudoku.config.tsx(tsx)
 
{
  site: {
    logo: {
      src: {
        light: "/light-logo.png",
        dark: "/dark-logo.png"
      },
      alt: "Company Logo",
      width: "120px" // optional width
    }
  }
}

Colors & Theme

We allow you to fully customize all colors, borders, etc - read more about it in Colors & Themes

Layout

Add a banner message to the top of the page:

zudoku.config.tsx(tsx)
 
{
  site: {
    banner: {
      message: "Welcome to our beta documentation!",
      color: "info", // "note" | "tip" | "info" | "caution" | "danger" or custom
      dismissible: true
    }
  }
}

Footer

The footer configuration has its own dedicated section. See the Footer Configuration for details.

Complete Example

Here's a comprehensive example showing all available page configuration options:

zudoku.config.tsx(tsx)
 
{
  site: {
    title: "My API Documentation",
    logo: {
      src: {
        light: "/images/logo-light.svg",
        dark: "/images/logo-dark.svg"
      },
      alt: "Company Logo",
      width: "100px"
    },
    banner: {
      message: "Welcome to our documentation!",
      color: "info",
      dismissible: true
    },
  }
}
Last modified on
SearchFooter