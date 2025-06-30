Configuration

Branding & Layout

We offer you to customize the main aspects of your Zudoku site's appearance and behavior.

Branding

Title, logo can be configured in under the site property:

zudoku.config.tsx ( tsx ) const config = { site: { title: "My API Documentation" , logo: { src: { light: "/path/to/light-logo.png" , dark: "/path/to/dark-logo.png" , }, alt: "Company Logo" , }, // Other options... }, };

Available Options

Title

Set the title of your site next to the logo in the header:

zudoku.config.tsx ( tsx ) { site : { title : "My API Documentation" , } }

Logo

Configure the site's logo with different versions for light and dark themes:

zudoku.config.tsx ( tsx ) { site : { logo : { src : { light : "/light-logo.png" , dark : "/dark-logo.png" }, alt : "Company Logo" , width : "120px" // optional width } } }

Colors & Theme

We allow you to fully customize all colors, borders, etc - read more about it in Colors & Themes

Layout

Banner

Add a banner message to the top of the page:

zudoku.config.tsx ( tsx ) { site : { banner : { message : "Welcome to our beta documentation!" , color : "info" , // "note" | "tip" | "info" | "caution" | "danger" or custom dismissible : true } } }

The footer configuration has its own dedicated section. See the Footer Configuration for details.

Complete Example

Here's a comprehensive example showing all available page configuration options:

zudoku.config.tsx ( tsx ) { site : { title : "My API Documentation" , logo : { src : { light : "/images/logo-light.svg" , dark : "/images/logo-dark.svg" }, alt : "Company Logo" , width : "100px" }, banner : { message : "Welcome to our documentation!" , color : "info" , dismissible : true }, } }