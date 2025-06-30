Configuration
Branding & Layout
We offer you to customize the main aspects of your Zudoku site's appearance and behavior.
Branding
Title, logo can be configured in under the
site property:
zudoku.config.tsx(tsx)
const config = { site: { title: "My API Documentation", logo: { src: { light: "/path/to/light-logo.png", dark: "/path/to/dark-logo.png", }, alt: "Company Logo", }, // Other options... }, };
Available Options
Title
Set the title of your site next to the logo in the header:
zudoku.config.tsx(tsx)
{ site: { title: "My API Documentation", } }
Logo
Configure the site's logo with different versions for light and dark themes:
zudoku.config.tsx(tsx)
{ site: { logo: { src: { light: "/light-logo.png", dark: "/dark-logo.png" }, alt: "Company Logo", width: "120px" // optional width } } }
Colors & Theme
We allow you to fully customize all colors, borders, etc - read more about it in Colors & Themes
Layout
Banner
Add a banner message to the top of the page:
zudoku.config.tsx(tsx)
{ site: { banner: { message: "Welcome to our beta documentation!", color: "info", // "note" | "tip" | "info" | "caution" | "danger" or custom dismissible: true } } }
Footer
The footer configuration has its own dedicated section. See the Footer Configuration for details.
Complete Example
Here's a comprehensive example showing all available page configuration options:
zudoku.config.tsx(tsx)
{ site: { title: "My API Documentation", logo: { src: { light: "/images/logo-light.svg", dark: "/images/logo-dark.svg" }, alt: "Company Logo", width: "100px" }, banner: { message: "Welcome to our documentation!", color: "info", dismissible: true }, } }
