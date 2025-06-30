Navigation
Zudoku uses a single
navigation array to control both the top navigation tabs and the sidebar. Items at the root of this array appear as tabs, and nested items build the sidebar tree. Navigation entries can be links, document references, categories or custom pages.
Basic configuration
The navigation is defined using the
navigation array in the Zudoku config file. Each item can be one of several types. At the simplest level you may only have links and categories.
Code(json)
{ "navigation": [ { "type": "category", "label": "Documentation", "icon": "book", "items": [ { "type": "doc", "file": "documentation/introduction", "label": "Introduction", "icon": "file-text" }, { "type": "doc", "file": "documentation/getting-started", "path": "/docs/quick-start", "label": "Quick Start" } ] }, { "type": "link", "to": "/api", "label": "API Reference", "icon": "code", "description": "Complete API documentation", "badge": { "label": "v2.0", "color": "blue" }, "display": "always" } ] }
Navigation Items
Navigation items can be of these types:
category,
doc,
link, or
custom-page.
link: A direct link to a page or external URL.
category: A group of links that can be expanded or collapsed.
doc: A reference to a document by it file path:
file.
custom-pages: A custom page that is made of a React component, see Custom Pages
type: link
link is the most basic item, it directly links to a path or URL. Use this for external resources or standalone pages.
Code(json)
{ "type": "link", "label": "Support", "to": "/my/api" // or: https://example.com/my-external-link }
TypeScript type declaration
Code(ts)
type NavigationLink = { type: "link"; label: string; to: string; description?: string; badge?: { label: string; color: "green" | "blue" | "yellow" | "red" | "purple" | "indigo" | "gray"; }; };
type: category
The
category type groups related items under a collapsible section. The
label is the displayed text, and the
items array contains
ids of documents, links, or other categories.
Code(json)
{ "type": "category", "label": "Getting Started", "collapsible": true, // optional "collapsed": false, // optional "items": [ { "type": "link", "label": "Support", "to": "https://support.example.com" } ] }
TypeScript type declaration
Code(ts)
type NavigationCategory = { type: "category"; label: string; items: Array<SidebarDoc | SidebarLink | SidebarCategory>[]; icon?: string; // Lucide icon name link?: string | SidebarLink; collapsible?: boolean; collapsed?: boolean; };
type: doc
Doc is used to reference markdown files. The
label is the text that will be displayed, and the
id is the file path associated with a markdown file.
Code(json)
{ "type": "doc", "label": "Overview", "file": "docs/overview" }
TypeScript type declaration
Code(ts)
type NavigationDoc = { type: "doc"; file: string; path?: string; icon?: string; label?: string; badge?: { label: string; color: "green" | "blue" | "yellow" | "red" | "purple" | "indigo" | "gray"; }; };
Using shorthands
Documents can be referenced as strings (using their file path), which is equivalent to
{ "type": "doc", "file": "path" }:
Code(json)
{ "navigation": [ { "type": "category", "label": "Documentation", "icon": "book", "items": [ "documentation/introduction", "documentation/getting-started", "documentation/installation" ] }, { "type": "link", "to": "/api", "label": "API Reference", "icon": "code" } ] }
This is much more concise when you don't need custom labels, icons, or other properties for individual documents.
Learn more in the Markdown documentation
Custom paths
The
path property allows you to customize the URL path for a document. By default, Zudoku uses the file path to generate the URL, but you can override this behavior by specifying a custom path.
type: custom-page
Custom pages allow you to create standalone pages that are not tied to a Markdown document. This is useful for creating landing pages, dashboards, or any other custom content.
Code(tsx)
{ type: "custom-page", path: "/a-custom-page", element: <MyCustomPage />, }
Icons
Icons can be added to categories and documents by specifying an
icon property. The value should be the name of a Lucide icon (e.g.,
book ,
code ,
file-text ).
Code(json)
{ "type": "category", "label": "Getting Started", "icon": "book" }
They can also be set on individual documents in their front matter:
Code(md)
--- title: My Document sidebar_icon: book ---
Title & Labels
All navigation items can have a
label property that determines the displayed text. For
doc items, the
label is optional; if omitted, Zudoku uses the document's
title from its front matter or the first
# header.
To override the navigation label without changing the document's
title, use the
sidebar_label property in the front matter:
Code(md)
--- title: My Long Title sidebar_label: Short Title ---
In this example, the document's title remains "My Long Title," but the sidebar displays "Short Title."