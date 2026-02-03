Deployment Zuplo Copy page

Zuplo offers a fully managed hosting solution for your Zudoku-powered documentation, combined with a complete API gateway and management platform. When you deploy to Zuplo, you get more than just hosting—you get a production-ready developer portal with built-in API key management, rate limiting, analytics, and more.

Why Deploy to Zuplo?

Deploying your Zudoku documentation to Zuplo provides several advantages:

Fully Managed Hosting

Global Edge Network : Your documentation is served from 300+ data centers worldwide, ensuring fast load times for users everywhere

: Your documentation is served from 300+ data centers worldwide, ensuring fast load times for users everywhere Automatic SSL : SSL certificates are automatically provisioned and renewed—no configuration needed

: SSL certificates are automatically provisioned and renewed—no configuration needed Custom Domains : Easily configure custom domains for both your API gateway and developer portal

: Easily configure custom domains for both your API gateway and developer portal Zero Infrastructure: No servers to manage, scale, or maintain

Integrated API Gateway

When your documentation lives alongside your API gateway, you unlock powerful capabilities:

API Key Management : Let developers self-serve their API keys directly from the documentation portal

: Let developers self-serve their API keys directly from the documentation portal Rate Limiting : Protect your APIs with precise, edge-deployed rate limiting

: Protect your APIs with precise, edge-deployed rate limiting Authentication : Support for API keys, JWT, OAuth, mTLS, and more

: Support for API keys, JWT, OAuth, mTLS, and more Real-time Analytics: Monitor API usage and performance in real-time

Developer Portal Features

OpenAPI Integration : Documentation is automatically generated and stays in sync with your OpenAPI specifications

: Documentation is automatically generated and stays in sync with your OpenAPI specifications Self-Service Keys : Developers can create, view, and manage their API keys without waiting for manual provisioning

: Developers can create, view, and manage their API keys without waiting for manual provisioning Usage Analytics : Developers can see their own API usage and debug issues directly in the portal

: Developers can see their own API usage and debug issues directly in the portal Monetization Ready: Create pricing plans and usage limits for your API products

Getting Started

To deploy your Zudoku documentation to Zuplo:

Create a Zuplo Account: Sign up for free at zuplo.com Create a New Project: Set up a new project in the Zuplo Portal Configure Your Developer Portal: Enable the developer portal and customize it with your Zudoku configuration Deploy: Push your changes and Zuplo handles the rest—your documentation is live globally in seconds

For detailed setup instructions, see the Zuplo Developer Portal documentation.

Custom Domains

You can configure custom domains for your developer portal in the Zuplo Portal:

Go to Settings → Custom Domain in your project Click Add New Custom Domain Select Developer Portal as the domain type Enter your domain (e.g., docs.example.com ) Add the CNAME record to your DNS provider: Code CNAME docs.example.com cname.zuplodocs.com Redeploy your project to activate the custom domain

SSL certificates are automatically provisioned and renewed for your custom domains.

Static Assets

Place static files (images, PDFs, etc.) in a public directory in your project root. These files are served at the root path and can be referenced with absolute paths:

Code your-project/ ├── public/ │ ├── images/ │ │ └── diagram.png │ └── documents/ │ └── api-spec.pdf └── ...

Reference them in your documentation:

Code Code ![ API Architecture ]( /images/diagram.png )

Pricing

Zuplo offers multiple pricing tiers to fit your needs:

Free : Get started at no cost with essential features

: Get started at no cost with essential features Builder : For individual developers and small teams

: For individual developers and small teams Enterprise: Custom solutions with advanced analytics and support

Visit zuplo.com/pricing for current pricing details.

Learn More