Zudoku supports rendering Mermaid diagrams in two ways:

Approach Pros Cons Build-Time (rehype-mermaid) • Faster page loads

• No client-side JS needed

• SEO friendly • Requires playwright

• Slower builds

• Static only Client-Side ( <Mermaid /> ) • Fast builds

• Can be dynamic

• No build dependencies • Requires client-side JS

• Slight render delay

Client-Side Rendering

For the <Mermaid /> component, install the peer dependency:

Terminal Code npm install mermaid

Then use in your MDX files (no import needed):

Code Code < Mermaid chart = { `graph TD; A-->B; A-->C;` } />

Outside of MDX, import from zudoku/mermaid :

Code Code import { Mermaid } from "zudoku/mermaid" ;

See the Mermaid component documentation for full details.

Build-Time Rendering

Install dependencies: Terminal Code npm install rehype-mermaid npm install -D playwright npx playwright install Add to zudoku.build.ts : zudoku.build.ts zudoku.build.ts import rehypeMermaid from "rehype-mermaid" ; export default { rehypePlugins : ( plugins ) => [[rehypeMermaid, { strategy: "inline-svg" }], ... plugins], }; Use in markdown with code blocks: MDX Code ``` mermaid graph TD; A-->B; ```